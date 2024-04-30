  • facebook
Watch: WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Joins SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS For 'Highway To Hell' Cover

April 30, 2024

MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen joined SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS on stage last night (Monday, April 29) at Zenith in Paris, France to perform a cover of the AC/DC classic "Highway To Hell". Fan-filmed video of his appearance can be seen below.

Earlier in the night, SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS frontman Myles Kennedy came up on stage during MAMMOTH WVH's set to play the song "Take A Bow".

Paris was the final night of MAMMOTH WVH's month-long European tour as the support act for SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS.

Back in March 2021, Myles spoke to the 105.5 WDHA radio station about the overwhelmingly positive response to "Distance", the debut single from MAMMOTH WVH. He said: "It's very exciting. And it's nice when you've been having discussions with people, and then they see it, and they're, like, 'Yeah.' I mean, it's true — [Wolfgang is] just this force of nature; he can do it all.

"Yeah, I'm absolutely thrilled for him. And I'm really happy to see how — it's given me faith in humans again. After his father [legendary VAN HALEN guitarist Eddie Van Halen] passed away and everybody just poured in with so much love for the guy, and then he releases this beautiful song, and it's found its place in the world. It's a beautiful cycle of just good, positive energy.

"So, yeah, I'm super proud of Wolfie. And he's gonna have a good run."

This past December, MAMMOTH WVH announced headline tour dates for 2024 in support of its second album, "Mammoth II". The first leg, which took place February 21 to March 10, marked the return of special guest Nita Strauss. The second leg, scheduled for May 4 to May 17, will welcome rockers INTERVALS as special guests.

"Mammoth II" was released in August 2023 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Since the release of MAMMOTH WVH's debut album in 2021, the band has headlined shows in North America, played arena gigs with ALTER BRIDGE and stadium concerts with both GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH WVH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH WVH is a nod to family history — Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

