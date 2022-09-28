Watch WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Shred VAN HALEN's 'Panama' And 'Hot For Teacher' At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert In L.A.

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Dave Grohl, THE DARKNESS singer Justin Hawkins and acclaimed session drummer Josh Freese at the second Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles's Kia Forum on September 27 to perform two classic VAN HALEN songs, "Hot For Teacher" and "Panama". Fan-filmed video can be seen below.

Earlier this month, the same four musicians played "On Fire" and "Hot For Teacher" as a tribute to Taylor at the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer's memorial concert in London.

After celebrating Hawkins's memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London on September 3, last night's gig saw many of rock, heavy metal and pop music's biggest names unite in honor of Hawkins, who died earlier this year while on tour with the FOO FIGHTERS. Among the musicians who appeared at the Los Angeles event were QUEEN's Brian May and Roger Taylor, MÖTLEY CRÜE's Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee, SOUNDGARDEN's Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS' Chad Smith, Wolfgang Van Halen, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's Josh Homme, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk, RUSH's Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, former SKID ROW frontman Sebastian Bach, Miley Cyrus, Pink and Kesha.

The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts ticket and merchandise sales are benefiting charities chosen by the Hawkins family: Music Support and MusiCares.

FOO FIGHTERS frequently covered VAN HALEN in concert, including during their 2015 tour when "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" was a staple of the Grohl-fronted band's setlist.

Earlier this summer, Wolfgang spoke to Rolling Stone magazine about why he is adamant about not playing VAN HALEN covers when touring with his own band MAMMOTH WVH.

"People are like, 'Oh, don't mention VAN HALEN. He hates VAN HALEN.' It's, like, 'It's my fucking name. Why would I hate it? It's my dad. I love my dad. I was in the fucking band.' I don't hate it at all."

He continued: "All I've ever said is I don't want to play VAN HALEN music at MAMMOTH shows. I'd rather bomb with my own stuff than gain attention for playing dad's. Expecting to hear VAN HALEN at a MAMMOTH show is like expecting to hear NIRVANA at a FOO FIGHTERS concert. And getting pissed off that they didn't play NIRVANA."

Elsewhere in the discussion, Wolfgang addressed rumors of a potential tribute concert for his father, who died in October 2020 after a years-long cancer battle.

"What I can say is that there was an attempt at doing something," he said. "But, you know, I don't like to speak negatively about people, but there are some people that make it very difficult to do anything when it comes to VAN HALEN.

"After being in VAN HALEN for a long time, I really have strived to have an environment where there is no walking on eggshells and there is no personality that you have to deal with," he added. "It's just guys having fun making music and just having a good time. From my time in VAN HALEN, there was always some stuff that gets in the way from just making music and having a good time. And, I think, that's what happened."

Eddie died at the age of 65. The legendary VAN HALEN guitarist passed away at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California.

Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had tongue surgery. He later battled lung cancer and had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. Things took a turn for the worse in early 2019 when Eddie got in a motorcycle accident. He was subsequently diagnosed with a brain tumor, and received gamma knife radiosurgery to treat the illness.