Watch: ZAKK WYLDE Performs At JIMI HENDRIX 80th-Birthday Celebration Two Days After First PANTERA Concert

Just two days after performing with the newly reformed PANTERA at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest, Zakk Wylde took part in a special Jimi Hendrix 80th-birthday concert event at Austin City Limits Live's Moody Theater. The December 4 concert featured BAND OF GYPSYS and JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE member Billy Cox anchoring the rhythm section, along with additional appearances by Kenny Wayne Shepherd, LOS LOBOS' David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas, Dweezil Zappa, Eric Johnson, Doyle Bramhall II and Chris Layton (from STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN AND DOUBLE TROUBLE),SLIDE BROTHERS and Mato Nanji of INDIGENOUS, among others. Fan-filmed video of Zakk's performance can be seen below.

In a November 2013 interview with Music Radar, Wylde stated about his involvement with the "Experience Hendrix" tour: "I'm totally honored to be part of it, just because of my love for Jimi Hendrix, for one."

He continued: "My guitar teacher, LeRoy Wright, was a huge Hendrix guy, so he turned me on to Jimi. As a kid, I was coming more from BLACK SABBATH and stuff like that — that's what I was into at first. I dug Hendrix, and I totally got that he's the messiah; he's the Jesus Christ of the electric guitar. One of the first tunes LeRoy showed me was 'Hey Joe', and that was C, G, D, A and then E major. Eventually, he taught me the little lick in the beginning, which I couldn't get at first. I was happy right off with playing the chords. [Laughs]

"Through Hendrix, I discovered guys like Robin Trower and Frank Marino. It's interesting, though: I'll hear Stevie Ray Vaughan play the blues, or when I go and listen to Hendrix... It's blues licks, but the way they twist them and bend them and interpret them changes everything. It's like they're making a new recipe from this thing called the blues. If you were cooking chicken, depending on which spices and sauces you used, you'd be like, 'Wow, that tastes like Frank Marino,' or 'That takes like Robin Trower, and that takes like Stevie Ray Vaughan.'

"Jimi didn't start the whole thing — he got it from Buddy Miles and BB King and all the blues guys that he dug — but he put his own spin on it. A pretty serious spin. [Laughs] It's amazing how you can tell these guys apart, though. You can't tell everybody apart, but the guys I mentioned, and especially Hendrix, of course, you can pick them out from everybody else. Hendrix you can pick out from a mile away. His sound, his execution — he was about as unique as it gets."

PANTERA will next co-headline the Monterrey Metal Fest on Tuesday, December 6 at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico.

Zakk Wylde at Experience Hendrix last night in Austin, texas. #sdmf 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🎸🎸❤️❤️ Posted by Erin Patty on Monday, December 5, 2022

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX LIVE IN AUSTIN,12/4/2022(ZAKK WYLDE,ERIC JOHNSON,KENNY WAYNE SHEPHERD) Posted by Cleiton Uliana on Sunday, December 4, 2022