WEDNESDAY 13 Announces 10th Studio Album 'Mid Death Crisis'

After returning in 2022 with his widely acclaimed full-length album "Horrifier", as well as several major tours supporting his solo work and celebrated MURDERDOLLS-centric shows, world-renowned fearsome frontman Wednesday 13 is back with another slew of harbingers of horror to slay the masses. His new full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", is set to drop on April 25, 2025 via Napalm Records.

The Duke Of Spook himself dubs the album as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots! Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Wednesday 13 has unveiled the album's first single, the ultra-catchy "When The Devil Commands", and its equally raucous, blasphemous new music video. The track stuns with an unforgettable hook, charging arena rock-laden drum production and chugging guitars.

Wednesday 13 comments: "Growing up in the '80s, I remember the satanic panic of heavy metal music and parents' concern over what their kids were listening to. My mother was constantly checking my cassettes and making sure I wasn't possessed by the devil. Most of the music that I listened to never had any of those themes, but they were just accused of it. So when writing the lyrics to this song, I wrote what I thought would terrify my mother if she had stumbled upon this music. I wanted the lyrics to be upfront and leave no question as to what they were about… the Devil. This song is done in a fun spirit, and we don't plan on burning any churches in the future."

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease And Desist" kicks in full blast. Wednesday 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister '60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick And Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

Although its title, "Mid Death Crisis", may suggest otherwise, the Duke Of Spook shows zero signs of stopping on this refreshingly powerful and multi-faceted entry into the Wednesday 13 hall of horrific history!

"Mid Death Crisis" track listing:

01. There's No Such Thing As Monsters

02. Decease And Desist

03. When The Devil Commands

04. Rotting Away

05. No Apologies (feat. Taime Downe)

06. Decapitation

07. In Misery

08. Blood Storm

09. Xanaxtasy

10. I Hurt You

11. My Funeral

12. Sick And Violent

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - Lead Vocals / Guitar

Jack Tankersley - Guitar

Troy Doebbler - Bass

Mike Dupke - Drums

Ashes - Lead Guitar

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux