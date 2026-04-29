WEDNESDAY 13 Announces 'Shocktober Blood' Fall 2026 U.S. Tour

Heavy horror punk icon Wednesday 13, who is perhaps best known as the frontman of renowned horror punk supergroup MURDERDOLLS, will embark on a fall 2026 U.S. tour. Support on the 31-date trek will come from DEAD ON A SUNDAY and ABOVE SNAKES (except where otherwise noted).

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Sep. 23 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Sep. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Sep. 26 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

Sep. 27 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social

Sep. 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep. 30 - Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Oct. 01 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues (Parish)

Oct. 02 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

Oct. 03 - Fresno, CA - Sanctuary

Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom (no Dead On A Sunday)

Oct. 05 - Mesa, AZ - Rosetta Room (no Dead On A Sunday)

Oct. 06 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

Oct. 08 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

Oct. 09 - McHenry, IL - The Vixen (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Oct. 10 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Oct. 11 - Lakewood, OH - Mercury Music Lounge (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Oct. 13 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

Oct. 14 - Lowell, MA - Taffeta Music Hall

Oct. 15 - Harrisburg, PA - Capitol City Music Hall

Oct. 16 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

Oct. 17 - Bensalem, PA - Broken Goblet

Oct. 18 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

Oct. 20 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

Oct. 22 - Raleigh, NC - Chapel Of Bones

Oct. 23 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Oct. 24 - Columbus, OH - The Kings Of Clubs

Oct. 26 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

Oct. 27 - Sauget, IL - Pops

Oct. 28 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Oct. 30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Oct. 31 - Denver, CO - The Federal Theater (no DEAD ON A SUNDAY)

Wednesday 13's latest full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", came out in April 2025 via Napalm Records.

In a 2025 interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Wednesday 13 was asked if paying tribute to MURDERDOLLS on several tours in 2023 and 2024 influenced the songwriting process for "Mid Death Crisis". He responded: "A hundred percent. Just revisiting that music and having that fresh on my mind when I started writing, that's what I wrote. So I wrote a punk, glam, hard rock record. This isn't a metal record. Probably the heaviest song on the album is 'When The Devil Commands'; that is as heavy metal as it gets. From that point on, it's pretty much a rock and roll record. So, yeah, that's what influenced that. And that's what I started off doing. This record's more in league with my first three than my last three albums. And it's crazy 'cause my first album turns 20 years old this April. So, I sort of planned this album to come out the same month, the same time, 20 years later — album number 10 comes out 20 years later, same month. So it's sort of just to show how far I've came since then or how far I've went or however you wanna say it. But I'm still here and I think I still do it pretty good."

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease And Desist" kicks in full blast. Wednesday 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister '60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick And Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux