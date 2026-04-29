UPON A BURNING BODY Announces July 2026 U.S. Tour Dates With NORMA JEAN

Texas metallers UPON A BURNING BODY will join forces with NORMA JEAN for the "Southern Domination" U.S. tour in July. Support on select dates will come from FOX LAKE.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, April 29 at 12:00 p.m. EDT and end on Thursday, April 30 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. When prompted, type in the presale code "LOUD" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

UPON A BURNING BODY with FOX LAKE (except where otherwise noted):

July 13 - Wichita, KS - Wave (buy tickets)

July 14 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood (buy tickets)

July 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II (no FOX LAKE) (buy tickets)

July 16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest (no FOX LAKE)

July 17 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club (buy tickets)

July 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle (no FOX LAKE) (buy tickets)

July 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag (buy tickets)

UPON A BURNING BODY with NORMA JEAN and FOX LAKE (except where otherwise noted):

July 21 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard (buy tickets)

July 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine (buy tickets)

July 24 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theate (buy tickets)

July 25 - Long Beach, CA - Warped Tour

July 26 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater (no FOX LAKE) (buy tickets)

July 28 - Roswell, NM - The Liberty (no FOX LAKE) (buy tickets)

July 29 - Odessa, TX - Live Oak (no FOX LAKE) (buy tickets)

Hailing from San Antonio and forged in 2005, UPON A BURNING BODY has carved its mark as one of modern metal's most relentless forces. With its roots planted deep in metalcore, death and groove metal, UPON A BURNING BODY has built a legacy of earth-shattering riffs, pit-provoking breakdowns and unshakeable Texas pride.

From grinding out their debut to smashing the Billboard 200 with their breakthrough album in 2014, they've grown without compromise.

UPON A BURNING BODY's seventh studio album, "Blood Of The Bull", came out last December.

NORMA JEAN is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Deathrattle Sing For Me", which came out in August 2022 via Solid State Records.

The band unearthed a searing signature style on "O' God, The Aftermath" in 2005. They struck up a creative partnership with iconic producer Ross Robinson on the seminal "Redeemer" (2007) and "The Anti Mother" (2008). The latter notably boasted appearances by Chino Moreno of DEFTONES and Page Hamilton of HELMET.

Following the acclaimed "Meridional" (2010),"Wrongdoers" (2013) represented a critical high watermark with a 9-out-of-10 score from Rock Sound and 9-out-of-10 score from Outburn. On the heels of "Polar Similar" (2016),they reached another level on "All Hail" (2019). In a perfect 5-star review, New Noise Magazine raved, "'All Hail' is yet another momentous accomplishment on their part," while Kerrang! attested, "'All Hail''s ambition and execution is worthy of worship." Along the way, they toured with everyone from ROB ZOMBIE and KORN to MASTODON, LAMB OF GOD, and more. During 2021, they recorded what would become "Deathrattle Sing For Me" with longtime collaborator Jeremy SH Griffith. They nodded to inspirations as diverse as ALICE IN CHAINS' "Dirt", THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' "Siamese Dream", and the sample-and-riff onslaught of WHITE ZOMBIE's "La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume 1".

Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR