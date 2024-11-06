WEDNESDAY 13 Announces Spring 2025 North American Headline Tour

Wednesday 13 has announced that he will be hitting the road next spring for an exciting North American headline run. The "There's No Such Things As Monsters" trek will kick off Friday, March 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada and will haunt a slew of major cities across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City and Toronto, before wrapping up in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday, May 3. Support will come from STITCHED UP HEART, DEAD RABBITS and I YA TOYAH.

Wednesday 13 comments: "We are thrilled to announce our upcoming 2025 tour. After spending the last year and a half celebrating the music of my former band MURDERDOLLS, I'm excited to get back to my solo music. The debut album, 'Transylvania 90210', was released 20 years ago and the upcoming live set will reflect that album and the earlier WEDNESDAY 13 material. Also, you can expect to hear new music from our forthcoming Napalm Records release due in early 2025. We can't wait to see you all on tour!"

Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 6 with passcode "W13", and general sale starts Friday, November 8 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

"There's No Such Things As Monsters" North American tour dates with STITCHED UP HEART, DEAD RABBITS, I YA TOYAH:

Mar. 14 - Las Vegas, NV @ Count's Vamp'd

Mar. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Whisky

Mar. 16 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

Mar. 18 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Mar. 19 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Mar. 21 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

Mar. 22 - Pomona, CA @ Glass House

Mar. 23 - San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

Mar. 25 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Mar. 26 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

Mar. 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

Mar. 29 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Mar. 30 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Apr. 01 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Apr. 02 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

Apr. 04 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft @ Centerstage

Apr. 05 - Raleigh, NC @ Chapel Of Bones

Apr. 06 - Greenville, SC @ Radio Room

Apr. 08 - Baltimore, MD @ Zen West

Apr. 09 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho

Apr. 10 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Apr. 12 - Hampton Beach, NH @ Wallys

Apr. 13 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Electrique

Apr. 15 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Apr. 16 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

Apr. 18 - New York, NY @ The Gramercy

Apr. 19 - Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

Apr. 20 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey's Black Box

Apr. 22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse

Apr. 23 - Cleveland, OH @ Mercury

Apr. 25 - Columbus, OH @ The Kings Of Clubs

Apr. 26 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

Apr. 27 - Cadillac, MI @ Venue Event Center

Apr. 29 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Apr. 30 - Madison, WI @ The Annex

May 02 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

May 03 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

This past March, Wednesday 13, who has been on the road celebrating his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS, confirmed to Metalshop that his tenth solo album will arrive in 2025. Regarding what fans can expect from it, he said: "That's a good question. I'm excited to see where it goes too. I started demoing some songs before this [European] tour, just to see what came out of my head. And I have, like, six or seven ideas and it's a little more MURDERDOLLS-ish, I guess, because I've been playing these songs. And it's got more of a free-spirited rock and roll, punk [vibe], so that's sort of in my brain again. So the music's sort of reflecting that. Will it stay that way? I don't know. That's what's fun for me, is that I can do whatever I want. And I don't ever try to do one thing; I just write what I write and let it come out. If I ever try to think about something and focus on it, I feel like it's not as good."

He continued: "This next record is gonna be special to me. It's the tenth one. It can't just be the tenth album. This one has to be as good as the first one for me. And I want to make it like that. So, I'm gonna put a lot of work into it. And when we get home from this tour, I'm gonna spend all the time we have, probably up till end of August, writing and recording this album."

Wednesday 13's latest album, "Horrifier", came out in October 2022 via Napalm Records.

In an October 2023 interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Wednesday 13 said that his next album would include song called "I Have This Knife" inspired by his and his late MURDERDOLLS bandmate Joey Jordison's love of the classic horror movie "Texas Chain Saw Massacre".

Wednesday 13's current band features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley.

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux