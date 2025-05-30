WEDNESDAY 13: 'I've Learned How To Adapt In This Business'

In a new interview with Metallerium, heavy horror punk icon Wednesday 13, who is perhaps best known as the frontman of renowned horror punk supergroup MURDERDOLLS, was asked about the changes in the music industry since he launched his career more than three decades ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's constantly changing. It's always gonna change. When MURDERDOLLS started, that was part of the end of the era where they gave big money and you had big crews and you had two tour buses or whatever, and a quarter-of-a-million-dollar music videos. I got to be a part of that for a short time. But over the last 20 years, so much has changed. I've learned to adapt to anything. This, how I function and run my band and crew — right now my band and crew is 10 people. That's more than I've ever had. And I've never had 10 people before. That's a lot for me. If that's all I get, I'm good. If I could somehow make a little more money and get a bigger bus or a few more people one day, that's good. But if I stay where I am, I'm good. And I've been able to make this work for me because I've set my own rules. If I'm not on a record label a year from now, I'll still be able to tour like this. So I've just learned how to adapt in this business. And I'll be around for a long time — I hope."

Wednesday 13's latest full-length album, "Mid Death Crisis", came out on April 25 via Napalm Records.

In a recent interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Wednesday 13 was asked if paying tribute to MURDERDOLLS on several tours in 2023 and 2024 influenced the songwriting process for "Mid Death Crisis". He responded: "A hundred percent. Just revisiting that music and having that fresh on my mind when I started writing, that's what I wrote. So I wrote a punk, glam, hard rock record. This isn't a metal record. Probably the heaviest song on the album is 'When The Devil Commands'; that is as heavy metal as it gets. From that point on, it's pretty much a rock and roll record. So, yeah, that's what influenced that. And that's what I started off doing. This record's more in league with my first three than my last three albums. And it's crazy 'cause my first album turns 20 years old this April. So, I sort of planned this album to come out the same month, the same time, 20 years later — album number 10 comes out 20 years later, same month. So it's sort of just to show how far I've came since then or how far I've went or however you wanna say it. But I'm still here and I think I still do it pretty good."

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease And Desist" kicks in full blast. Wednesday 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister '60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick And Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - Lead Vocals / Guitar

Jack Tankersley - Guitar

Troy Doebbler - Bass

Mike Dupke - Drums

Ashes - Lead Guitar

