WEDNESDAY 13 Puts The 'Fun' In Funeral With Music Video For 'Rotting Away'

Amid his current "Summer Blood Storm" European tour, Wednesday 13 has just dropped a delightfully deathly music video for "Mid Death Crisis" track "Rotting Away". The Duke of Spook goes on a date with the dead, picnicking with a petrified soul! Watch the new music video below.

Wednesday 13 comments on "Rotting Away": "I'm putting the fun back in funeral with our new video for 'Rotting Away'.

"I had such a great time filming this and wanted to do something fun, campy, and different from the other band performance videos. Inspired by the original 'Night Of The Living Dead' film, Tom Petty's video 'Last Dance With Mary Jane' along with a little 'Weekend At Bernie's' thrown into this."

"Mid Death Crisis" came out on April 25 via Napalm Records.

In a recent interview with Radioactive MikeZ, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM program "Wired In The Empire", Wednesday 13 was asked if paying tribute to his former band MURDERDOLLS on several tours in 2023 and 2024 influenced the songwriting process for "Mid Death Crisis". He responded: "A hundred percent. Just revisiting that music and having that fresh on my mind when I started writing, that's what I wrote. So I wrote a punk, glam, hard rock record. This isn't a metal record. Probably the heaviest song on the album is 'When The Devil Commands'; that is as heavy metal as it gets. From that point on, it's pretty much a rock and roll record. So, yeah, that's what influenced that. And that's what I started off doing. This record's more in league with my first three than my last three albums. And it's crazy 'cause my first album turns 20 years old this April. So, I sort of planned this album to come out the same month, the same time, 20 years later — album number 10 comes out 20 years later, same month. So it's sort of just to show how far I've came since then or how far I've went or however you wanna say it. But I'm still here and I think I still do it pretty good."

Wednesday 13 previously described "Mid Death Crisis" as a fun, campy, "leave-your-brain-at-the-door" rager and a true return to his hard-rocking roots. Produced by guitarist Alex Kane (LIFE, SEX & DEATH, ENUFF Z'NUFF, ANTIPRODUCT) and mixed by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, PRONG, DEVILDRIVER) the album oozes infectious 1980s sleaze metal energy, further accented by a blitzing guest vocal from FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe.

Eerie introductory track "There's No Such Thing As Monsters" vibrates with electricity before industrial-tinged "Decease And Desist" kicks in full blast. Wednesday 13's trademark crooning wastes no time entering the fold as he careens through the high-octane horror anthem, before tracks like "Rotting Away" and "Blood Storm" ensnare with metallic goth-punk energy that will have crowds moving wall to wall. Featuring FASTER PUSSYCAT's Taime Downe on guest vocals, standout heavy rocker "No Apologies" is a fast-romping exorcism of toxic demons, while the triumphant mini-murder ballad "Decapitation" riles up listeners with a catchy lead riff before making a hard left into a theatrical bridge straight out of a sinister '60s sock hop! Ragers like "In Misery", "Xanaxtasy" and "Sick And Violent" explore various genres of metal, injecting the album with elements of gripping heaviness for any listener, while downtempo stunners "I Hurt You" and "My Funeral" approach a more pensive territory.

WEDNESDAY 13 is:

Wednesday 13 - Lead Vocals / Guitar

Jack Tankersley - Guitar

Troy Doebbler - Bass

Mike Dupke - Drums

Ashes - Lead Guitar

Photo credit: Anabel DFlux