DEF LEPPARD Announces 2026 Las Vegas Residency At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

Global icons DEF LEPPARD, who have sold more than 110 million albums worldwide and have countless accolades including their induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, announced their triumphant return to Las Vegas today with their third residency that promises a brand new electrifying production to showcase their timeless catalog of hits along with some new surprises that fans and newcomers alike will love. "Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency" will set the strip alight from February 3 through 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. These new shows follow the band's sold-out residency successes in 2019 and 2013.

DEF LEPPARD lead singer Joe Elliott comments: "Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for DEF LEPPARD. There's no place on Earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and THE EAGLES all playing sold-out shows on the same night! We're really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor given the giants that have blessed that stage!"

Citi is the official card of DEF LEPPARD at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, July 24 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Fan club presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, July 22 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, July 24 from 10 a.m. PT until 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the following 12 shows go on sale starting Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. PT:

February 2026: 3, 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28

Shows begin at 8 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/defleppard.

The veteran British rockers played their first concert of 2025 on January 18 at Feria Estatal De León in León, Mexico. As was the case with the band's October 14, 2024 private show in Nashville (as part of the Daimler Truck Customer Appreciation Event),DEF LEPPARD guitarist Vivian Campbell was unable to join his bandmates at the León gig and was replaced by John Zocco, who is Phil Collen's guitar tech. Campbell has since rejoined DEF LEPPARD on the road.

Late last year, Vivian underwent a bone marrow transplant as part of his treatment plan for Hodgkin's lymphoma, with which he was diagnosed in 2013.

Last month, Campbell revealed that he is "completely in remission" from the cancer of the lymphatic system.

This past January, DEF LEPPARD released a cover of Ben E. King's 1961 classic "Stand By Me". All proceeds from the song are going to FireAid, which raises money for those impacted by the fires that swept through Los Angeles early this year.

DEF LEPPARD's version of the song is featured in the Netflix film "Bank Of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger", which was released on January 10. The band can be seen performing the track before the credits.

Campbell — who before joining DEF LEPPARD in 1992 was well known for his work with DIO and WHITESNAKE — went public with his Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis in June 2013.

Vivian underwent three separate spells of chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, only for his Hodgkin's lymphoma to return.

Six years ago, Campbell underwent spine surgery.

Vivian and his DEF LEPPARD bandmates were finally inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in March 2019 — 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

DEF LEPPARD's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", arrived in May 2022 via UMe.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin