WEDNESDAY 13 To Begin Recording Tenth Album Next Week

Wednesday 13 will enter the studio next week to begin recording his tenth solo album for an early 2025 release via Napalm Records.

Earlier today, Wednesday 13, who has been on the road celebrating his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS, took to his social media to write: "Next week We begin recording the new Wednesday 13 album.

"I plan on taking the music back toward the sounds of the 1st few albums. I will also be playing guitar on this recording which will be the first time since Calling All Corpses in 2011.

"Look for updates from the studio throughout July.

"The album is scheduled for an early 2025 release through @napalmrecordsofficial".

This past March, Wednesday 13 was asked by Metalshop what fans can expect from his upcoming album. He replied: "That's a good question. I'm excited to see where it goes too. I started demoing some songs before this [European] tour, just to see what came out of my head. And I have, like, six or seven ideas and it's a little more MURDERDOLLS-ish, I guess, because I've been playing these songs. And it's got more of a free-spirited rock and roll, punk [vibe], so that's sort of in my brain again. So the music's sort of reflecting that. Will it stay that way? I don't know. That's what's fun for me, is that I can do whatever I want. And I don't ever try to do one thing; I just write what I write and let it come out. If I ever try to think about something and focus on it, I feel like it's not as good."

He continued: "This next record is gonna be special to me. It's the tenth one. It can't just be the tenth album. This one has to be as good as the first one for me. And I want to make it like that. So, I'm gonna put a lot of work into it. And when we get home from this tour, I'm gonna spend all the time we have, probably up till end of August, writing and recording this album."

Wednesday 13's latest album, "Horrifier", came out in October 2022 via Napalm Records.

In an October 2023 interview with George Dionne of KNAC.COM, Wednesday 13 said that his next album would include song called "I Have This Knife" inspired by his and his late MURDERDOLLS bandmate Joey Jordison's love of the classic horror movie 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'.

Wednesday 13's current band features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley.

After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature guitarist Acey Slade, bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom toured in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" but did not appear on any of MURDERDOLLS' records.

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.