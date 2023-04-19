WEDNESDAY 13 To Celebrate MURDERDOLLS On Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

Wednesday 13 has announced a U.S. tour celebrating 21 years of his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS.

Wednesday 13 and his current band — which features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley — will perform a full set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" and the 2010 sophomore LP "Women And Children Last", which won them the Revolver Golden Gods "Comeback Of The Year" award. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside guitarist and his creative partner in crime Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT),in the metallic glam punk outfit.

Wednesday comments: "After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs.

"We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn't get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey's house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans.

"We will be performing tracks from both MURDERDOLLS albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band."

Surman adds: "We're really excited to do a tour that Joey would be genuinely happy to see us do."

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. EDT. VIP packages are also available.

Tour dates:

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

Oct. 22 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse

Oct. 24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Oct. 27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Oct. 28 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater

Nov. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX - Sundown At Grenada

Nov. 4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Nov. 5 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

Nov. 7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

Nov. 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

Nov. 10 - Madison, WI - The Annex

Nov. 11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Nov. 12 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

Nov. 14 - Racine, WI - Route 20

Nov. 15 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry

Nov. 17 - Pittisburgh, PA - Crafthouse

Nov. 18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

Nov. 19 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbats

Nov. 22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

Nov. 24 - Winston-Salem, NC - Millennium Center

Nov. 25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Nov. 26 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho

Nov. 30 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

Dec. 1 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Dec. 2 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs

Dec. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi Annex

Dec. 5 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music

Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater

Dec. 8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

Dec. 9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

Last October, Wednesday 13 accused MURDERDOLLS' former guitarist Acey Slade of taking the MURDERDOLLS name behind Jordison's back.

In August 2022, it was announced that Slade and former MURDERDOLLS bassist Eric Griffin would take part in a signing at the Silver Scream convention at the Hilton Double Tree North Shore in Danvers, Massachusetts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of MURDERDOLLS' first album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". The event was slated to be livestreamed on several platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Acey and Eric were also going to be doing a meet-and-greet after the announcement for those in attendance at Silver Scream Con. In addition, Acey and Eric launched a web site, murderdollsofficial.com, that purports to cater to all of the MURDERDOLLS alumni and their legion of fans affectionally known as The Ghoulscouts.

On August 25, 2022, Wednesday 13 took to his social media to throw shade at his former bandmates, insisting that any merchandise being advertised using the MURDERDOLLS logos, music and lyrics is unapproved and unauthorized. Two days later (August 27),Acey responded to Wednesday, saying that the re-release of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" is officially licensed after he went through a "time-consuming and expensive" process reinstating the assets from Warner Music Group which fully acquired Roadrunner Records in 2010 after first buying 73.5% of the company in January 2007. He also invited all former member of the MURDERDOLLS to "use the band as a platform for their own endeavors".

After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature Slade, Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom played on "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls".

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.