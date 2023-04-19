WEDNESDAY 13 To Celebrate MURDERDOLLS On Fall 2023 U.S. Tour

WEDNESDAY 13 To Celebrate MURDERDOLLS On Fall 2023 U.S. TourApril 19, 2023
Wednesday 13 has announced a U.S. tour celebrating 21 years of his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS.
Wednesday 13 and his current band — which features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley — will perform a full set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" and the 2010 sophomore LP "Women And Children Last", which won them the Revolver Golden Gods "Comeback Of The Year" award. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside guitarist and his creative partner in crime Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT),in the metallic glam punk outfit.
Wednesday comments: "After 21 years since its release, and the recent sad and premature passing of Joey, it only feels right to go out and celebrate these songs.
"We made two amazing albums that I was very proud of, and unfortunately much of the world didn't get a chance to hear the songs live. In 2018, we all got together at Joey's house and discussed plans and possibilities for the future, but we both had other immediate plans.
"We will be performing tracks from both MURDERDOLLS albums on this upcoming tour and celebrating the legacy of the band."
Surman adds: "We're really excited to do a tour that Joey would be genuinely happy to see us do."
Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. EDT. VIP packages are also available.
Tour dates:
Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go
Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd
Oct. 22 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Brewhouse
Oct. 24 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Oct. 27 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Oct. 28 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Oct. 31 - Phoenix, AZ - The Nile Theater
Nov. 1 - Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad
Nov. 3 - Dallas, TX - Sundown At Grenada
Nov. 4 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Nov. 5 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
Nov. 7 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
Nov. 9 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
Nov. 10 - Madison, WI - The Annex
Nov. 11 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
Nov. 12 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
Nov. 14 - Racine, WI - Route 20
Nov. 15 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
Nov. 16 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry
Nov. 17 - Pittisburgh, PA - Crafthouse
Nov. 18 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box
Nov. 19 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbats
Nov. 22 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
Nov. 24 - Winston-Salem, NC - Millennium Center
Nov. 25 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Nov. 26 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho
Nov. 30 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
Dec. 1 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall
Dec. 2 - Columbus, OH - The King Of Clubs
Dec. 3 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi Fi Annex
Dec. 5 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's Live Music
Dec. 6 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater
Dec. 8 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
Dec. 9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
Last October, Wednesday 13 accused MURDERDOLLS' former guitarist Acey Slade of taking the MURDERDOLLS name behind Jordison's back.
In August 2022, it was announced that Slade and former MURDERDOLLS bassist Eric Griffin would take part in a signing at the Silver Scream convention at the Hilton Double Tree North Shore in Danvers, Massachusetts to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of MURDERDOLLS' first album, "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". The event was slated to be livestreamed on several platforms, including YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Acey and Eric were also going to be doing a meet-and-greet after the announcement for those in attendance at Silver Scream Con. In addition, Acey and Eric launched a web site, murderdollsofficial.com, that purports to cater to all of the MURDERDOLLS alumni and their legion of fans affectionally known as The Ghoulscouts.
On August 25, 2022, Wednesday 13 took to his social media to throw shade at his former bandmates, insisting that any merchandise being advertised using the MURDERDOLLS logos, music and lyrics is unapproved and unauthorized. Two days later (August 27),Acey responded to Wednesday, saying that the re-release of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" is officially licensed after he went through a "time-consuming and expensive" process reinstating the assets from Warner Music Group which fully acquired Roadrunner Records in 2010 after first buying 73.5% of the company in January 2007. He also invited all former member of the MURDERDOLLS to "use the band as a platform for their own endeavors".
After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature Slade, Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom played on "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls".
Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.
Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.
The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.
