DIETH Feat. DAVID ELLEFSON: New Song "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" Now Available

DIETH, the new band featuring former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, Swedish guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (formerly of ENTOMBED A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-DECAPITATED), will release its debut album, "To Hell And Back", on June 2 via Napalm Records.

Produced by DIETH, with mixing and mastering by Tomasz Zed Zalewski at Zed Studios in Chechło, Poland, the LP represents new beginnings — musically, lyrically and for the band members themselves. Weaving a sinister thread of unrelenting tech-steeped death metal, rapid thrash bangers and even boasting the first-ever lead vocal performance by Ellefson on a track, the members of DIETH have pushed beyond the stereotypes of their former genres to create an unexpected yet charismatic and dynamic new sonic footprint.

DIETH has just dropped the third single, "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!" The anthemic song will have listeners' hearts pumping instantly with its fast-paced, charging rhythms, energetic vocal chants and chunky thrash-infused riffs. The track's accompanying video highlights that while it sometimes feels easier to make self-destructive choices in times of anger, we can channel that energy into bettering ourselves, both mentally and physically, instead — the best revenge!

Ellefson says about "Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!": "The best revenge is being better than you were before. 'Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!' is about the champion inside us that helps overcome and rise above the challenges. Don't get bitter... get better!"

Guilherme adds: "When things fall apart, instead pointing the finger at others, you can turn around, work on yourself, do your best and find your way to get truly even.”

Michał offers one more sage thought: "In the confrontation between the stream and the rock, the stream will win — not by strength, but by perseverance".

DIETH dropped its debut single, "In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents", in mid-2022. Met with acclaim from both fans and media alike, the surprise track marked the exciting resurgence of these three renowned musicians, coming together as a new musical force after years of silence.

Opening with an entrancing acoustic introduction, first track "To Hell And Back" quickly slams in with a punishing death metal attack. Tracks like "Dead Inside" and "Don't Get Mad … Get Even!" showcase the thrash-infused side of DIETH, while death metal anthems such as "Wicked Disdain" and "The Mark Of Cain" lean diabolical with hair-raising solos and breakneck paced rhythms backed by crushing walls of aggression. Standout "Free Us All" flirts with the record's pace by blending winding passages and aggression with throwback bass-driven interludes with psychedelic production, followed by "Heavy Is The Crown" — a slow-and-low grinder featuring stoner metal groove, a swaying chorus and a blues-infused solo. Pensive, powerful ballad "Walk With Me Forever" showcases Ellefson's lead vocal performance debut, singing about the intense loss of a loved one and their memory providing the strength to carry on.

Ending with intensely beautiful "Severance", "To Hell And Back" proves that DIETH isn't just another side project or "supergroup", but rather the collective reincarnation of three renowned heavy metal forces who, by harnessing their own pain and conflict, have delivered an exciting next chapter no metal fan will want to miss!

Ellefson says about the new album: "This album has been a terrific collaboration, building upon our past as we created a new sound together... we're looking forward to unleashing the fury!"

"To Hell And Back" track listing:

01. To Hell And Back

02. Don't Get Mad ... Get Even!

03. Wicked Disdain

04. Free Us All

05. Heavy Is The Crown

06. Walk With Me Forever

07. Dead Inside

08. The Mark Of Cain

09. In The Hall Of The Hanging Serpents

10. Severance

Upcoming DIETH shows:

June 15-18 - BE, Dessel - Graspop Metal Festival

July 6-8 - CZ, Velke Mezirici - Fajtfest

Aug. 3-5 - PT, Vagos - Vagos Metal Fest

Aug. 20 - FR, Carhaix - Motorcultor Festival

DIETH is:

Guilherme Miranda - Vocals, Guitar

David Ellefson - Vocals, Bass

Michał Łysejko – Drums

Photo credit: Maciej Pieloch