WEDNESDAY 13: Why 'Banned' MURDERDOLLS Song Will Never See Light Of Day

In a new interview with Jaimunji of Australia's Metal Roos, Wednesday 13 was asked if there are any unreleased demos or songs from his former band, the revered glam punk icons MURDERDOLLS, that could potentially see the light of day at some point in the future. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Unfortunately, the song we have — there's only one song that's finished that was never released, and it was banned by the record company because it was too offensive. It was offensive then, and it's even worse now. So it's never gonna see the light of day. Like I said, it was bad then, but it's even worse now. And the only other song, and I've never… I saw Joey [Jordison, late MURDERDOLLS guitarist who played drums on the band's recordings] tracking it, and I would love to hear it to see if he actually… I don't know if I could actually compose what he did. But we were finishing up 'Women And Children Last'. Joey and I wanted to record a cover of David Bowie's 'Five Years'. That's one of our favorite songs, and that was a song that was special, a bond between us. And one night Joey literally just went, 'I'm going out to the studio and I'm recording this.' And he made our engineer go out at midnight. And he goes, 'I'm tracking drums.' And he went in with headphones by himself and recorded the drum tracks for his version, in his head, what he heard, of 'Five Years'. He recorded [it], and it's just drums. And I don't know — I've never heard it to listen to it. I would love to build on that. But I don't know if it's finished. But I know he tracked it. And you bringing it up, I'm just literally thinking about it now. I wonder if that's a finished track, if that's something we could build upon, 'cause that would be a cool thing. I just don't know if I could transcribe what he had in his head, because he literally played to his own beat, his own rhythm. That's how he did a lot of stuff. So, I would love to hear it, but, unfortunately, that's the only two things, I think, that might exist — one that's just a skeleton and one that's — yeah."

Regarding the aforementioned unreleased MURDERDOLLS song that was "banned" by the band's record company, Wednesday 13 added: "It's all tongue in cheek, but people are a little too offended these days. And I think this would twist the 'cancel' knob a little too hard."

Wednesday 13 has completed several tours celebrating 21 years of MURDERDOLLS. Wednesday 13 and his current band — which features MURDERDOLLS alumni Roman Surman and Jack Tankersley — are performing a full set of MURDERDOLLS songs, taken from the band's celebrated 2002 debut album "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" and the 2010 sophomore LP "Women And Children Last", which won them the Revolver Golden Gods "Comeback Of The Year" award. Wednesday 13 was the frontman and songwriter, alongside guitarist and his creative partner in crime Joey Jordison (SLIPKNOT),in the metallic glam punk outfit.

After the completion of the touring cycle for "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls", MURDERDOLLS went on hiatus so that Jordison could focus on his other band SLIPKNOT. In 2010, MURDERDOLLS released a sophomore album, "Women And Children Last", which did not feature guitarist Acey Slade, bassist Eric Griffin and drummer Ben "The Ghoul" Graves, all of whom toured in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls" but did not appear on any of MURDERDOLLS' records.

Wednesday 13 reunited with Griffin and Slade on stage for the first time in over a decade in August 2018 at Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The event, which celebrated the life of Graves, saw the trio performing some of MURDERDOLLS' classic songs.

Graves, who also worked with PRETTY BOY FLOYD and DOPE, passed away in May 2018 after a year-long battle with cancer. He was only 45 years old.

The MURDERDOLLS did a number of major tours in support of "Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls". By the summer of 2003, the tenacity of the band was paying off. Tours with IRON MAIDEN, PAPA ROACH and the FOO FIGHTERS around the world and a Top 40 U.K. single with "White Wedding" made the band fan favorite in Metal Hammer, Metal Edge, Kerrang! and Rock Sound magazines.

Jordison died "peacefully in his sleep" in July 2021 of an undisclosed cause. He was 46 years old.