WES SCANTLIN On PUDDLE OF MUDD's Next Album: 'It's Gonna Be Crazy, Amazing Music'

In a new interview with Matt Bingham of the Z93 radio station, PUDDLE OF MUDD frontman Wes Scantlin confirmed that he has been working with former PUDDLE OF MUDD bassist Doug Ardito and ex-PUDDLE OF MUDD guitarist Christian Stone on material for the band's upcoming follow-up to 2019's "Welcome To Galvania" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's awesome, man. Those guys are just amazing, and they will always be amazing, amazing musicians and songwriters. They've actually stored so many songs that we have actually collaborated together with in the last 10, whatever, years. And I can't wait to be able to work with them and go back and forth and do a collaboration-type deal. But, fortunately, they have families and stuff. And God bless all their children and their families and everything. Families are the most important thing."

Regarding what it is about Ardito and Stone that makes their collaboration so special, Scantlin said: "They're genius. They get it. They understand a badass vibe. They get into a zone. They're just hit-making motherfuckers, man. They've got the skills to throw hits out. It's gonna be crazy, amazing music."

Wes went on to say that it's "a big-time possibility" that PUDDLE OF MUDD will begin performing some of its new songs live in early 2023.

Two months ago, Wes told the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire" that "the only thing" he did during the pandemic was "write songs and re-collaborate with Doug Ardito and Christian Stone, former bandmates of mine and brilliant musicians, man. They've been forwarding a lot of songs that are really, really freakin' amazing," he said. "And I wanna go back in the studio with [producer] John Kurzweg, who did [the] 'Come Clean' and 'Life On Display' [albums]. Yeah, I'm gonna work with him again. 'Cause that guy is the magic man — John Kurzweg, man. He's amazing. Doug Ardito, Christian Stone — just killer writers, amazing guys, amazing musicians."

Scantlin previously said that the new PUDDLE OF MUDD album was "basically pretty much done" this past May in an interview with Jave Patterson of Reno's Rock 104.5 radio station. At the time, he said: "I've just gotta polish it a little bit up and revise a couple of things. I did a lot of work with Doug Ardito [and] Christian Stone that used to be playing with me and stuff like that. And they had basically saved a bunch of songs that were recorded. And I'm really happy about it. It was a little funky, but I'm glad that it was put into a musical vault. So it takes a lot of weight off my shoulders."

Scantlin's latest comments come a little over a year after he made headlines for on onstage meltdown at the EPIC Event Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin where he seemed to barely get the words out to the band's hits, complained that the lighting was blinding him and abruptly ended the show after just a few songs.

Wes had almost non-stop problems with the law, alcohol, finances and other issues, before claiming to have gotten sober in 2017. Scantlin said that he ended up going back to rehab and receiving treatment "because there's really nowhere else to go." He also credited his family and fans for giving him the strength to try to get better.

Scantlin was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in September 2017 after he attempted to board a plane with a BB gun. He pleaded no contest and was banned from LAX unless it involved traveling for work.

Before that, there have been a few tumultuous years for the singer and guitarist. In January of 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of breaking into his former home and vandalizing some of the property.

He skipped two court dates related to the charges later that spring, which led to another arrest.

Prior to that, Scantlin was arrested in December 2015 for possession of a controlled substance and had several previous busts that same year for driving under the influence.

Additionally, he was arrested at a Denver airport in 2015 for taking a joyride on a baggage carousel and taken into custody as far back as 2012 for an altercation with a flight attendant.

He also ended a number of PUDDLE OF MUDD shows in 2016 early with various meltdowns, including one in which he accused a fan of stealing his house

PUDDLE OF MUDD was formed in 1991 in Kansas City by Scantlin, the only original member still with the band. The group into the mainstream with 2001's "Come Clean", which yielded three hits — "Control", "Blurry" and "She Hates Me".

"Welcome To Galvania" was released via Pavement Entertainment.