What Albums Would MÖTLEY CRÜE's VINCE NEIL Take To A Desert Island?

In a new interview with AXS TV, MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil reveals which albums he’d be willing to listen to in perpetuity if he found himself stranded and alone on an island. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If I was stranded on an island with just a tape deck or something, my five albums I would take with me… Number one, 'Back In Black' by AC/DC, 'cause there's nothing but hits on that record. And I love AC/DC. We've toured with 'em before, and they're great guys. They're a lot of fun. And I like remembering those memories. Number two, I would take AEROSMITH 'Rocks'. The 'Rocks' album has a lot of great hits on it. A lot of people don't know that album very well, but I listen to it all the time. I remember going surfing down the beach where I lived in California and listening to that album all the way to the beach and all the way back. Number three would be 'Cosmo's Factory' [by] CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL. I love CREEDENCE; I always have. My dad turned me on to 'em, and I love those guys. John Fogerty's a great singer and they're a lot of fun to listen to. And let's see. [Number] four. I would take one of the JOURNEY albums. Any one of them is… they're all amazing. I mean, JOURNEY never put out a bad album, so I would take any one of those. [And number five] I would take the BEACH BOYS' 'Endless Summer', 'cause if I'm laying on the beach somewhere by myself, I'm gonna listen to 'Endless Summer'."

MÖTLEY CRÜE recently went into the studio with longtime producer Bob Rock and recorded three new songs, including "Dogs Of War" and a cover of BEASTIE BOYS' "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)".

CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD kicked off the European leg of their "The World Tour" on May 22 in Sheffield. The European trek concluded on July 6 in Glasgow.

LEPPARD and CRÜE have teamed up with Alice Cooper for a U.S. mini-tour this summer. The trek kicked off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York and include stops in the Midwest before concluding in El Paso, Texas on August 18. Shows in Japan and Australia will follow in the fall.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's setlist for the 2023 "The World Tour" has remained very similar to the one from last year's "The Stadium Tour", with "Wild Side" opening the show before Neil and his bandmates run through a 15-song set that includes other classics like "Shout At The Devil", "Home Sweet Home", "Dr. Feelgood" and the closing number "Kickstart My Heart".

In June, Neil confirmed to The Music Universe that MÖTLEY CRÜE will embark on another stadium tour in 2024. "We're not sure who's gonna be on it, but there'll be another tour," he said.

John 5 joined MÖTLEY CRÜE last fall as the replacement for the band's co-founding guitarist Mick Mars. Mick announced his retirement from touring with MÖTLEY CRÜE last October as a result of worsening health issues.