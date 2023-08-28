Which Was The Best Decade For Death Metal? CANNIBAL CORPSE's PAUL MAZURKIEWICZ Weighs In

As part of Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series, CANNIBAL CORPSE drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz was asked which decade was the best for death metal so far. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, all decades have been amazing for death metal — since its inception, since the start and up until this day. But I guess I would be partial to maybe the '90s just 'cause it was new. It was starting out late '80s, '90, '91, it's rolling along, you got all these new bands, it's a whole new thing. And it was just an amazing time because it was in the beginnings. So I would have to say the '90s just for that reason. But, like I said, all decades have been really incredible for death metal and extreme music."

Over two years ago, Paul was asked in an interview with Underground Florida which was the first death metal album ever released, DEATH's "Scream Bloody Gore" or POSSESSED's "Seven Churches". He responded: "That's always the one up for debate. It is a tough one. I would probably have to go with 'Scream Bloody Gore'. I think that was just a little bit more death metal in the vocals and in the music. 'Seven Churches', it had maybe a little bit more thrash elements still happening. 'Scream Bloody Gore' was not thrash at all — I don't think that was thrash at all; I think that's just death metal. Jeff Becerra still had an evil voice — kind of like Tom Araya [SLAYER]. It's a great voice. Is it considered death metal? You can't consider Tom death metal at all."

He continued: "In my opinion, I would say definitely 'Scream Bloody Gore' would be that album over 'Seven Churches'. Like I said, nothing against [POSSESSED]. 'Seven Churches' [was] amazing. What a great band. And I loved 'Scream Bloody Gore' — my favorite DEATH record, of course. And it was so influential for us."

CANNIBAL CORPSE's sixteenth studio album, "Chaos Horrific", is due on September 22 via Metal Blade Records.

Since 1988, CANNIBAL CORPSE have been at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the stakes again with "Violence Unimagined". And in 2023, the band's thirty-fifth anniversary, they return with its successor, the equally monstrous "Chaos Horrific", starting a new chapter in their storied legacy.

Coinciding with the release of "Chaos Horrific", CANNIBAL CORPSE will embark on a month-long North American co-headlining tour with MAYHEM. The journey begins September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee and runs through October 21 in Louisville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by special guests GORGUTS and BLOOD INCANTATION.

Photo by Alex Morgan