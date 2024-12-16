WHITECHAPEL Announces March/April  2025 Tour With BRAND OF SACRIFICE, 200 STAB WOUNDS And ALLUVIAL

WHITECHAPEL will return to North American stages this spring on a month-long headlining tour. The "Hymns In Dissonance" trek runs from March 18 in Raleigh, North Carolina through April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia. Support will be provided by BRAND OF SACRIFICE, 200 STAB WOUNDS and ALLUVIAL. The journey follows WHITECHAPEL's recent sold-out run with LORNA SHORE.

Comments WHITECHAPEL's Alex Wade: "We are excited to announce the 'Hymns In Dissonance' tour taking place in spring of 2025. This will be our first headlining tour on our new album cycle and we are looking forward to playing some new songs live for everyone. The lineup is diverse with upcoming modern deathcore BRAND OF SACRIFICE, 200 STAB WOUNDS bringing the old-school death metal flavor, and ALLUVIAL contributing a heavy progressive sound to the tour. Grab your tickets now and witness as we embark on a new chapter for WHITECHAPEL."

Local presales begin on Thursday, December 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale date is Friday, December 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

WHITECHAPEL with BRAND OF SACRIFICE, 200 STAB WOUNDS and ALLUVIAL:

March 18 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

March 19 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

March 20 - Theatre Of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

March 21 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

March 22 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

March 24 - L'Olympia - Montreal, QC

March 25 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

March 26 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

March 28 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

March 29 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, MN

March 30 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

April 01 - Summit - Denver, CO

April 02 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

April 04 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

April 05 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

April 07 - The Pearl - Vancouver, BC

April 08 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

April 09 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

April 11 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

April 12 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

April 13 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

April 15 - The Studio @ The Factory - Dallas, TX

April 16 - Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

April 18 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

April 19 - The Masquerade (Heaven) - Atlanta, GA

WHITECHAPEL released their standalone single, "A Visceral Retch", in September. Relentlessly slamming, ominous, and punishing, the track delivers a dark, twisted theme about gluttonous overlords who test the lengths to which humans will go to survive and join their cult. Revolver noted, "The speed-driven piece is full of detuned death riffs and mega-fast drum snaring. Vocalist Phil Bozeman indeed does some gut-rumbled retching throughout the tune, no doubt brought on by some truly nauseating in-song coprophagia." Idioteq concurred, lauding a track that "reinforces their standing as stalwarts of the deathcore genre," while Metal Injection gushed, "WHITECHAPEL is back with a new song called 'A Visceral Retch' and I am currently writing this from the grave, because this song killed me. If you're a fan of old-school WHITECHAPEL… you're gonna love this — it's heavy as shit, it's unrelenting, and it will destroy you."

Last month, Bozeman announced that WHITECHAPEL had pulled out of a Latin American tour with THY ART IS MURDER so that he could focus on his mental health.

WHITECHAPEL is:

Phil Bozeman - vocals

Ben Savage - lead guitar

Alex Wade - rhythm guitar

Zach Householder - guitar

Gabe Crisp - bass

Brandon Zackey - drums

