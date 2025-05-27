WHITECHAPEL To Perform Entire 'Hymns In Dissonance' Album On Fall 2025 U.S. Tour

Knoxville, Tennessee death metallers WHITECHAPEL will return to U.S. stages this fall on the "Rituals Of Hate" headlining tour. The journey makes its way through over two dozen cities from November 12 through December 14 and will see the band perform their critically adored new full-length "Hymns In Dissonance" in its devastating entirety alongside some old favorites. Support will be provided by BODYSNATCHER, ANGELMAKER and DISEMBODIED TYRANT.

WHITECHAPEL comments: "After the overwhelming responses from the 'Hymns In Dissonance' release, we decided it would be great to close out the year by giving this album to the fans live front to back. The tour will be ending with our 10th annual hometown Christmas benefit show in Knoxville, Tennessee. Do not wait and grab your tickets/VIP now for this special tour!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, May 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, May 29 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "CHAPEL" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, May 30 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP upgrades will be available at whitechapel.soundrink.com.

WHITECHAPEL with BODYSNATCHER, ANGELMAKER, DISEMBODIED TYRANT:

Nov. 12 - The Norva - Norfolk, VA

Nov. 14 - Reverb - Harrisburg, PA

Nov. 15 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

Nov. 16 - Toad's - New Haven, CT

Nov. 17 - Empire - Albany, NY

Nov. 19 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

Nov. 20 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Nov. 21 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

Nov. 22 - The Vogue Theatre - Indianapolis, IN

Nov. 23 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 25 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

Nov. 26 - Wooly's - Des Moines, IA

Nov. 28 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

Nov. 29 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

Nov. 30 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

Dec. 02 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR

Dec. 03 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

Dec. 04 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

Dec. 05 - FIVE - Jacksonville, FL

Dec. 06 - House Of Blues - Orlando, FL

Dec. 08 - The National - Richmond, VA

Dec. 09 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

Dec. 10 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN

Dec. 12 - House Of Blues - Myrtle Beach, SC

Dec. 13 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

Dec. 14 - Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

"Hymns In Dissonance" was released on March 7 via Metal Blade Records.

"There is nothing nice about 'Hymns In Dissonance', from the riffs, to the lyrics, to the overall vibe of the album," said guitarist Alex Wade of the band's latest output. "We attempted to write our heaviest album to date. We wanted to put out something that was shockingly menacing and brutal."

"The album follows the story of a cultist who is gathering worthy people to join his cult," Wade further elaborated, "and there are moments in the storyline where the cult followers are singing an evil hymn to open a portal for the head cultist to enter."

The band's dynamic, brutal musicality serves as a soundtrack to the compelling lyrical story that vocalist Phil Bozeman vividly imagines.

"'Hymns In Dissonance' is a mockery of the true nature of what hymns are," Bozeman explained. "Hymns are melodious and harmonious. Dissonance is the opposite of melody and harmony. Dissonance represents evil. The tracks on the record are the hymns, which represent the seven deadly sins, beginning from track three to track ten. Tracks one and two are the introduction."

WHITECHAPEL, who formed in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 2006, has seen the core lineup — vocalist Phil Bozeman, guitarists Ben Savage, Zach Householder and Alex Wade, and bassist Gabe Crisp — intact since 2007, with the exception of drummer Brandon Zackey, who has been playing with the band since 2022. While "Hymns In Dissonance" follows 2021's "Kin" chronologically, the new album is actually somewhat of a sequel to "This Is Exile" thematically, the three-word title "Hymns In Dissonance" representing that correlation.

The band started composing the new album at Householder's studio in June of 2023, following their headlining tour for "The Valley". The collective stuck to a strict weekday schedule, the structure allowing for maximum creativity and minimum burnout. Householder produced "Hymns In Dissonance", which allowed the musicians to seamlessly switch gears from preproduction to recording the full album without skipping a beat. The guitarist shadowed producer Mark Lewis a lot over the last five WHITECHAPEL albums and bringing that influence inside the band is a full circle moment for Householder and WHITECHAPEL.

"Hymns In Dissonance", which features cover art by European tattoo artist Rob Borbas (Grind Design),was released on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl.

Photo by Alex Morgan