Why Birthplace Of AC/DC Was Mistakenly Demolished: New Documentary Investigates

Tom Compagnoni, a video producer at The Sydney Morning Herald in Australia, has published an 11-minute documentary investigating how the childhood home of Angus and Malcolm Young of AC/DC — Australia's greatest cultural export — was demolished by a Sydney property developer.

The video features excerpts from Compagnoni's two previous documentaries on AC/DC's Sydney heritage, including interviews with former band members Mark Evans, Noel Taylor and Rob Bailey, who share their memories of spending time at the Young family's house in Burwood during the 1970s. Burwood mayor John Faker also provides insights into the local connection between AC/DC and Burwood.

Additionally, this documentary uncovers new material shedding light on why 4 Burleigh St wasn't recognized as a historic site of immense cultural significance. This includes details from a 2015 heritage report, commissioned by Burwood Council, which recommended placing a plaque outside the house — a step that was never taken.

According to the Herald Sun, the home was bulldozed after it was purchased by developers in February 2023 for AUD $5.8 million (approximately USD $3.638).

The house was listed on the National Trust List Of Historic Homes in 2013, after becoming a pilgrimage point for fans of the legendary hard rock band.

Malcolm and Angus lived in the house as teenagers when they were forming AC/DC, along with their brother George Young, a guitarist for the popular rock group THE EASYBEATS.

Although the house was listed on the Australian National Trust Register in 2013, it did not receive historical protection to prevent its demolition.

Following a 2015 review, Burwood Council did not recommend a heritage listing, explaining that the band's "period of habitation was too brief to be relevant to the life and work of AC/DC."

Burwood Council's review also concluded that the home "does not meet the criteria for aesthetic significance," nor did it have "any known technical or research value."

In a statement, Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita said the company had only found out about the property's musical history after it was knocked down.

"On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret that we have only just learnt of the cultural significance of 4 Burleigh Street, the former home of AC/DC, one of music history's most iconic bands," he said.

"We now recognize how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide.

"As we developed plans for this space, we conducted due diligence, including consulting heritage registers and collaborating with experts in the field.

"Unfortunately, the historical connection to AC/DC was not identified at that stage, and we regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property's background with us.

"We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.

"Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us.

"We feel a strong responsibility to honor AC/DC's legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.

"We are now salvaging materials from the demolition to create a special space, such as a café, bar, or live music venue, where fans can gather to celebrate the band's enduring legacy.

"We are also committed to seeking a collaboration with the Young family, fan groups and cultural experts to ensure our tribute is meaningful and respectful.

"Burwood Council has already acknowledged AC/DC's connection to the area with an impressive mural nearby, and we share in that commitment.

"We aim to ensure that our development also serves as a lasting tribute to their cultural impact.

"To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right."

Burwood Council added in a separate statement: "The Young family's contribution to the Australian music scene has been widely recognized by Burwood Council and fans across the globe, and we like many others are saddened and disappointed by the demolition of 4 Burleigh Street, Burwood. Approval to demolish the property at 4 Burleigh Street was not granted by Burwood Council.

"The owner, under State Government Planning Controls, engaged a private certifier authorized to issue a Complying Development Certificate, requiring only two days' notice to Council before demolition works commence.

"Council has long-maintained that the Young House, located at 4 Burleigh Street Burwood has a special association with Australia's rock music history as the site where band AC/DC formed.

"In recognition of this, in 2015 Burwood Council proactively engaged independent heritage specialist, City Plan Heritage, to assess the potential heritage significance of 4 Burleigh Street.

"The study by City Plan Heritage cited that the 'listing of No.4 Burleigh Street in Schedule 5 of the Burwood Local Environment Plan 2012 as a heritage item is not recommended. The item fails to meet the significance assessment criteria'.

"Notwithstanding the above, in recognition of the cultural significance of the Young family and their connection to Burwood, Council continues to undertake initiatives to celebrate their legacy. These include commissioning a mural by artist Claire Foxton near the site at 12 Burleigh Street and coordinating a 300 person strong choir medley celebrating their contributions.

"Burwood Council remains committed to finding new ways to celebrate the Young family including engaging in discussions with the owner of 4 Burleigh Street to encourage any and all opportunities to honor the area's rich musical history."

The property was the first permanent Australian home of rockers Angus, Malcolm and George Young, after they moved to Australia from Scotland in 1963.

Both Malcolm and George died in 2017, with Angus still touring and recording with AC/DC to this day.

Malcolm died from effects of dementia at age 64.

In December 2014, Malcolm revealed he had dementia which forced him to retire from AC/DC. His nephew Stevie Young stepped into Malcolm's position.

Angus later said that he realized during the recording of the band's 2008 album "Black Ice" that his brother's faculties were impaired.