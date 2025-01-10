JETHRO TULL Announces 24th Studio Album 'Curious Ruminant', Releases Video For Title Track

After two consecutive new JETHRO TULL album releases in 2022 and 2023, a new record — "Curious Ruminant" — is unleashed on Friday, March 7, 2025. Consisting of nine new tracks varying in length from two and half minutes to almost seventeen minutes, this is an album of mostly full band music. Amongst the musicians featured are former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current bandmembers David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.

To coincide with this announcement, the album's title track has been launched digitally, alongside a video by Costin Chioreanu (who previously created the bands video for "Ginnungagap" from "RökFlöte"). Watch it now below.

"Curious Ruminant" will be available on several different formats, including a limited deluxe ultra clear 180g 2LP + 2CD + Blu-ray artbook and limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook. Both of these feature the main album, alternative stereo mixes and a Blu-ray containing Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound (once again undertaken by Bruce Soord of THE PINEAPPLE THIEF),as well as exclusive interview material. The limited deluxe vinyl artbook also includes two exclusive art-prints. The album will also be available as a special edition CD digipak, gatefold 180g LP + LP booklet and as digital album (in both stereo and Dolby Atmos).

The full track listing is as follows:

01. Puppet And The Puppet Master (04:04)

02. Curious Ruminant (06:00)

03. Dunsinane Hill (04:17)

04. The Tipu House (03:31)

05. Savannah Of Paddington Green (03:13)

06. Stygian Hand (04:16)

07. Over Jerusalem (05:55)

08. Drink From The Same Well (16:42)

09. Interim Sleep (02:33)

Ian Anderson had been saying for months following the release of "RökFlöte" that he would embark on a new project in late 2023. He waited only a few weeks before the first notions began to solidify into some drafted words of intent and in May 2024, some unfinished music recorded earlier with John O'Hara, David Goodier and James Duncan became the starting point for the new songs as they took shape.

Writing the lyrics and melodies for all the newly written material came very quickly once he began in earnest during June and just seemed to slot right in to the musical feel and styles of the earlier recordings.

Anderson's writing here is often on a more personal level of lyric content than we are used to hearing. Interspersed with his usual observational descriptions are the slightly more heart-on-sleeve moments of soul-baring — albeit not on the topics more often paraded by the usual I-me lyric merchants of pop and rock.

Some of the songs are developed from unfinished instrumental demos made some years ago although this does not result in a huge stylistic divide to jump out at the listener. Apart from the signature flute solos and melodies, accordion, mandolin, acoustic and tenor guitars feature on several tracks too, so the subtle backdrop of acoustic and folk rock serves to remind of the TULL heritage of the 70s.

The band consists of:

* Ian Anderson – Flutes, vocals, acoustic guitar, tenor guitar, mandolin, odds and sods, bits and bobs

* David Goodier - Bass guitar

* John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards, accordion

* Scott Hammond – Drums

* Jack Clark – Electric guitar

The album also features:

* James Duncan - Drums, cajón, percussion

* Andrew Giddings - Piano, keyboards, accordion