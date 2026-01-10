Why Did 'WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE' Concert In Serbia Get Canceled? JOEL HOEKSTRA Explains

In a new interview with Ernest Skinner of Canada's Border City Rock Talk, Joel Hoekstra addressed last year's cancelation of a concert in Serbia by members of WHITESNAKE.

A press conference was held in late May 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia to announce the participants of the 58th Guitar Festival in Zaječar, which was scheduled to take place from August 28, 2025 to 30, 2025 at Kraljevica. The conference featured guests Marco Mendoza, Dino Jelusić (a.k.a. Dino Jelusick) and Ivan Keller, who announced an exclusive performance at Guitar Festival by the band WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE BY THE MEMBERS OF WHITESNAKE. The event was supposed to be the only concert in the world featuring members of the legendary band WHITESNAKE: Hoekstra, Jelusić, Mendoza, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi. However, within just a few weeks, the WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE concert was canceled, with Serbia's Vreme reporting at the time that some of the musicians who were booked to appear at the festival objected to other artists' mixing of politics and culture.

Asked by Border City Rock Talk if there are any plans for WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE BY THE MEMBERS OF WHITESNAKE to play any shows in 2026, Joel responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. That was something that was really just set up [to be a one-off thing]. We did one of those [in July 2023], technically in France, just over the border from Switzerland. I think we were staying in Switzerland, but the gig was in France [at the Guitare En Scène festival]. And it was just kind of called 'all-star band featuring members of WHITESNAKE', and it was just kind of something that David [Coverdale, WHITESNAKE's founding singer] said, 'Yeah, that's cool with me.' And that was fine. As it turns out, this 'WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE' thing, there was some language involved there that got out ahead of what we were doing. I mean, it was intended to be a one-off gig."

Joel continued: "Anything long term with that, that would have to come from David. This was meant to be just kind of, like, 'Hey, let's get together and have some fun and do a one-off,' and suddenly all [there was] this traction online about it being a project. The only thing David had given approval for was for us to do a one-off. There was no talk about this being a full-time thing. That was — I don't know where it got started, I don't know who to attribute that to, but it got out ahead of itself. I made a social media post trying to say, like, what's everybody doing. That's not what this is. [It was supposed to be] just a one-off. And David, to his credit, was cool with all that. And anything like that, somebody who spent their life building a brand, building WHITESNAKE, if it was gonna turn into anything — even a one-off was something that I personally wanted to talk to David about and be, like, 'Is this cool with you?', out of respect [and] out of loyalty. But anything long term, that, I think, would have to come fromDavid. I don't think that would be us putting something together and going, 'Is it cool with you if…?' So, that would be something that David would say, 'I'm interested in doing this.' And as far as I know, there's not really anything really happening with that. There was, I think, rumors and not a whole lot there, to be honest."

Hoekstra, who joined WHITESNAKE in 2014 as the replacement for Doug Aldrich, also spoke about his current relationship with Coverdale after the singer's recent announcement that he was retiring.

"[David] is absolutely a great guy to work for and with," Joel said. "So as far as that friendship and camaraderie, all that's still there. And I don't think that'll go away just because he's chosen to retire, which is well earned and has my full support. I mean, dude, what are you gonna say? That's great. I'm really, really happy for David. What a career. I mean, what a career. Any of us would be so lucky to be able to say that: 'Oh, yeah, I joined DEEP PURPLE at a young age and then formed my own band and had this amazing 45-year run' or whatever it's been with WHITESNAKE. And not only that, but to do the COVERDALE/PAGE stuff. And to be a great guy to boot, on top of it all. So, for me, everything with David is golden. And I wish him nothing but the best."

Last June, a short time after WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE BY THE MEMBERS OF WHITESNAKE's concert at the 58th Guitar Festival in Zaječar was announced, Hoekstra took to his social media to share a BLABBERMOUTH.NET headline announcing the performance, and he included the following message: "Just so everyone understands clearly what is happening. This is not a band. This is not a project. This is an isolated show and nothing more.

"We actually did one of these already July 21, 2023 at Guitare-en Scene in France. I believe we were just billed as 'All-Star Band' for that. Tommy Aldridge and Reb Beach were unavailable for that. Perhaps Tommy's involvement in this upcoming show and the decision (by others) to bill it as WHITESNAKE EXPERIENCE has caused the stir.

"I had reached out to David Coverdale regarding Guitare-En Scene (when I was asked to participate) to make sure that the appearance was ok with him. That call was placed out of respect and quite simply, to do the right thing. David essentially replied 'sure, have fun!'

"When this upcoming show in Serbia was booked, I did the same thing and David came back with the same reply. David has not endorsed this as a project or band. He simply gave me permission to participate. Any misleading info making this seem like it's more than one show is inappropriate and sensationalistic in nature.

"I've also seen some people wondering why Reb Beach isn't going to be there and it's my understanding that Reb was unavailable for the show.

"I know this all seems a bit much, but I don't think it's fair to anyone involved to have this appear as if we are doing anything more than a 'show'.

"So, thank you DC for giving your blessing to us to go have some fun and play together!"

At the May 2025 press conference, Mendoza emphasized that he and the other musicians chose to hold this unique global concert in Serbia, specifically in Zaječar, because they had always been warmly welcomed in the country and had sold out shows in Belgrade.

"Tradition and quality are very important to us, and the Guitar Festival, with its 58-year history, is something you must respect and cherish. Your audience is one of the best in the world, and I believe they will enjoy this performance with us," he said.

Dino added: "We're preparing a special setlist of WHITESNAKE's greatest hits. Singing the songs of my childhood idol David Coverdale is a special honor and pleasure for me. Although I've performed with big names in the rock world in the meantime, WHITESNAKE's songs suit me best, and playing with such a fantastic group of musicians is pure hedonism for me."

In a November 2023 interview with Chris Akin Presents, Jelusić, who was enlisted by WHITESNAKE for its last European tour, was asked if there was any truth to the rumor that he was brought in to assist David Coverdale with the lead vocals on the trek. He responded: "Well, since there's no official statement on what everybody was guessing… And I was actually hearing a lot of stories from behind that I'm actually brought in to replace [David]. He never really officially asked me, but I heard from a very close person that he kind of was thinking about that. So I don't wanna say that it is like that 'cause I heard it from a close person, so I don't wanna state that.

"But, to me, WHITESNAKEisDavid Coverdale, and I would never wanna take that spot, to be honest with you," Dino continued. "I don't wanna be a little, young guy that sounds great singing David Coverdale songs. I am myself and I wanna do stuff myself. I wanna do it with my own songs.

"David CoverdaleisWHITESNAKE, and if the band should end because he wants to retire, the band should end because he wants to retire," Jelusić explained. "'Cause this way you can find somebody to replace Steven Tyler, somebody to replace Robert Plant, and the bands can just go on and on and on. I don't think that's the point.

"I sang a lot, obviously, live. If you came to see WHITESNAKE, you noticed — you could notice that. I sang 'Slide It In' half-half with him, and I covered a lot of ground, along with Michele [Luppi], the keyboard player. So there was a lot of work; it was a lot of work. And I enjoyed the tour. We had a great time with [European tourmates] FOREIGNER and EUROPE, both bands that I love. And, yeah, it was really cool."

Jelusić was previously a member of the multi-platinum-selling band TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA and DIRTY SHIRLEY (with George Lynch),ANIMAL DRIVE and recorded with many others. Dino has been singing, touring and recording since the age of five. Other than being a frontman, his main instrument are keyboards but he also plays bass, guitar and drums. He finished music academy and did theater work.

When Jelusić's addition to WHITESNAKE was first announced in July 2021, David said in a statement: "I am absolutely delighted to welcome the extremely gifted Dino Jelusick to WHITESNAKE. We've had our eyes and ears on him since we played Zagreb together two years ago. You're going to love him!"

In October 2021, Coverdale spoke about Dino's addition to WHITESNAKE, telling Antihero Magazine: "He's going to be the way I have two guitar players.

"I've always seen WHITESNAKE as an orchestra," he explained. "I don't see it as a band-band. I don't want two guitarists playing exactly the same song, or just harmony guitars, I want two opposing… you've got the incendiary Joel Hoekstra, entirely different to the electrifying Reb Beach. And this is not to overwhelm Michele. Michele's totally secure. I adore him and what he brings to WHITESNAKE.

"In 2019, Dino's band opened for us in Zagreb, and this is very rare for me, and I went, 'Who the fuck is that?' And I was going, 'Wow, that kid's great.' And Joel said, 'Yeah, I worked with him in the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. He's a great guy.' And I said, 'That guy's a 'Snake', dude.' And I said, 'Don't say anything yet. I'm going to keep my eyes and ears on him.'

"So, I think it's going to be fantastic," Coverdale added. "I'm going to have an orchestra of keyboards for a lot of songs on WHITESNAKE which are big epics, that make them even more musically orchestrated without having an orchestra on stage with us.

"I mean, the guy's great, I can't wait to sing with him. I already have [two] singers who are good enough to be frontman singers, with Michele Luppi and Reb Beach; they are really great singers. What's wrong with having another one? And I think he's a super guy… It's got to be exciting to me and adding another spice to an already good cocktail."

The 74-year-old David announced his retirement in a video message on November 13, 2025, telling his fans before a remake of WHITESNAKE's 2011 song "Fare Thee Well": "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the 'SNAKE, a special announcement for you.

"The last few years has been very evident to me that it's time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we've taken care of the lion's wig. But it's time for me to call it a day."

Coverdale expressed his gratitude to his loved ones and fans, who have supported him as the frontman for both WHITESNAKE and DEEP PURPLE, but said it was time for him to enjoy his retirement.

"I love you dearly. I thank everyone who's assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It's amazing."

Coverdale raised a glass as he delivered his parting message, "Fare thee well," referencing WHITESNAKE's song of the same name.

WHITESNAKE canceled several European shows in the summer of 2022 and pulled out of a North American tour with the SCORPIONS due to David's "continued treatment for a persistent upper respiratory infection."

Coverdale had both his knees replaced with titanium in 2017 after suffering from degenerative arthritis. He later explained that he was in so much pain with arthritis in his knees that it hampered his ability to perform live.

Prior to the pandemic, WHITESNAKE had been touring in support of its latest album, "Flesh & Blood", which was released in May 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.