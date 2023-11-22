Why GRETA VAN FLEET Doesn't Play To A Click Track Live Or In The Studio

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, GRETA VAN FLEET drummer Danny Wagner spoke about the band's decision to record its third studio album, "Starcatcher", largely live in the studio, including not playing to a click track, with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb in Nashville. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "First of all, no one really knows whether or not you're playing to a… Well, actually, I can tell when someone is playing to a click, because it's so locked in and it's so perfect that I can hear that. But most of the time people have no idea that we're never using a click live, in the studio, and it's a beautiful thing, because the music has ebbs and flows and the tempo pushes and it pulls and it's amazing what it does. And as long as you're unified as a band, it doesn't really matter if it gets a little bit faster in the course or a little bit slower at the end. And the best example is 'Honky Tonk Women' by THE ROLLING STONES, and Dave brought that up many times 'cause it's just the ultimate example of it. But it starts nice and calm and sexy and laid back, and then you skip to the end of the song, which you couldn't do back then, but you skip to the very end of the song, and it's so much faster. But you have no idea. And no one else has any idea. It's just the song calls for it. So, that's another part of [Dave's] method, and our method too, which is why we got along so well, which is great."

In a separate interview with American Songwriter, GRETA VAN FLEET singer Josh Kiszka stated about the live recording process for "Starcatcher": "Going back to approaching the more stripped-down four-piece band sound, it was interesting — there were things happening we probably never would have done years ago."

Last month, GRETA VAN FLEET announced the extension of its "Starcatcher" world tour with the addition of 12 new dates throughout the U.S. next year. The 2024 leg, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Saturday, April 27 in St. Louis, with stops in Kansas City, Austin, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee.

"Starcatcher" was released July 21 via Lava/Republic. The LP debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums, plus it charted internationally in Germany (No. 2),Switzerland (No. 2),Belgium (No. 4),Austria (No. 6),the Netherlands (No. 7),the U.K. (No. 8),Italy (No. 18) and Canada (No. 19). "Starcatcher" is the band's second top 10 album, following 2021's "The Battle At Garden's Gate".

"Starcatcher" was written and recorded by the band — Josh, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and Wagner — alongside Cobb at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville.

Photo credit: Neil Krug