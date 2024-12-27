Will THE OFFSPRING One Day Be Inducted Into ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME? 'I'm Not Gonna Hold My Breath', NOODLES Says

During their recent appearance on the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, THE OFFSPRING singer Bryan "Dexter" Holland and guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman admitted they'd welcome a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction, even if it doesn't feel likely.

"We've never won any awards," Dexter noted. "We haven't gotten a Grammy, we've never been on the cover of Rolling Stone, any of that stuff. So I don't know if that's in the cards for us. But I mean, sure, it'd be nice to be recognized."

Added Noodles: "So many great bands have been snubbed, it's almost kind of more elite to be in that club, it can be argued. I think would be a great honor to be in it, but I'm not gonna hold my breath."

Tuna On Toast host Stryker said he hoped to see THE OFFSPRING get inducted before they're old men, which elicited some laughs from the musicians.

"I'll go up there with a walker," Noodles said. "I don't care."

Noodles previously touched upon the prospect of THE OFFSPRING being inducted into the Rock Hall in a 2023 interview with CleveRock.com. He said at the time: "We usually are kind of overlooked by the critics by that sort of thing. I don't think we've ever been nominated for a Grammy, let alone be awarded one."

He added: "It's not something that concerns me."

Noodles also weighed in on the debate about whether the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame should be called the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame after a number of hip-hop, country and pop artists have been inducted in recent years.

"I think rock and roll should be inclusive," Noodles said. "I think Willie Nelson… people think of him as a country artist. Doesn't he belong in the County Hall Of Fame? You know, screw that. He also writes great songs. He rocks in his own way. So does Dolly Parton, of course. There are all the hip-hop guys. Like when NWA was inducted, people came out of the woodwork for that. That's great. They're punk as hell. They were defiant. That's what rock and roll is all about: being defiant."

THE OFFSPRING's latest album, "Supercharged", came out on October 11 via Concord Records. The LP's first single, "Make It All Right", hit No. 1 on both the Alternative Airplay chart (Mediabase) and the Active Rock chart (on Mediabase) as well as No. 1 on the Billboard Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

"Make It All Right" marked THE OFFSPRING's sixth No. 1 song on the Active Rock chart, following "I Choose" (1997),"Pretty Fly (For A White Guy)" (1998),"The Kids Aren't Alright" (1999),"Hit That" (2003) and "Gone Away" (1997),which remained on No. 1 on the chart for five consecutive weeks and the song that QUEEN's own Brian May performed with them earlier this year. It also marked the first time ever THE OFFSPRING have had a No. 1 at both Alternative and Active Rock radio in the band's history.

On the Alternative Airplay chart, "Make It All Right" marked the band's fourth No. 1 song, following "Come Out And Play (Keep 'Em Separated)" in 1994, "Hit That" in 2003, and recent Spotify Billions Club inductee "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" which hit No. 1 for 11 weeks straight in 2008. This only adding to the accolades the band has hit over the years with over 40 million records sold worldwide.

The song also hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart. The No. 1 followed "Days Go By" which hit No. 4 in 2012 and "Coming For You" (No. 7 in 2015) and "Let The Bad Times Roll" (No. 5 in 2021) which hit Top 10.

"You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" off of their 2008 "Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace" album was recently added to Spotify's Billions Club after the song reached one billion streams on the platform. Prior to this "You're Gonna Go Far, Kid" had already been certified platinum in the United States, United Kingdom and gold in Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Denmark. Upon release, the song hit No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart (formerly the Hot Modern Rock Tracks chart) and remained at the top spot for 11 weeks — making it the longest #1 of any of the band's singles. The Billions Club, which first launched in 2020, lists all of the songs that have reached one Billion streams on Spotify. THE OFFSPRING's infamous song has now joined the list which features songs from peers and icons including AC/DC, FLEETWOOD MAC, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Whitney Houston, THE KILLERS and more.

Recently, THE OFFSPRING surprised the crowd at Open Air Gampel in Switzerland with none other than Yungblud. The alt rocker joined the band for a performance of their song "Self Esteem" off their album "Smash". Not only did Yungblud join the band onstage for the song, but he hyped up the crowd by jumping offstage and onto the barrier all while singing along.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the six-times-platinum "Smash" album and the collaboration with Yungblud is just one of many this year already. Previously the band broke the Internet when they were joined by Ed Sheeran to perform one of his favorite songs "Million Miles Away". Sheeran not only said he was a massive fan of the band's but also has a tattoo inspired by their album "Conspiracy Of One". Then at Starmus Festival, THE OFFSPRING were joined by music industry legend — QUEEN's own Brian May and The Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra for a performance of THE OFFSPRING's "Gone Away" and a cover of QUEEN's "Stone Cold Crazy".

