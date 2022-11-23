Will There Ever Be An Official QUEENSRŸCHE Band Biography? MICHAEL WILTON Responds

In a recent interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, QUEENSRŸCHE guitarist Michael Wilton was asked about the possibility of him and his bandmates releasing a band biography. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've had offers of people writing a book for us. And it just takes a lot of time — to organize and to get everything done. And we're working all the time; we're on the road, we're doing [press]. But it's something, at some point, maybe we'll release something. Whether it's just concert photos or something like that, or someone does a book for us. Who knows? You've gotta realize those things take a lot of time."

In October 2021, NW Metalworx Music released an unauthorized QUEENSRŸCHE biography called "Building An Empire: The Story Of Queensrÿche". That book was written by James R. Beach, with Brian L. Naron and Brian J. Heaton. Paul Suter, the acclaimed writer from Kerrang! who broke the story on QUEENSRŸCHE in early 1983, penned the book's foreword.

In April 2014, founding QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate and the rest of the band's original lineup announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012. Wilton, drummer Scott Rockenfield and bassist Eddie Jackson responded with a countersuit. The settlement included an agreement that Wilton, Rockenfield and Jackson would continue as QUEENSRŸCHE, while Tate would have the sole right to perform the "Operation: Mindcrime" and "Operation: Mindcrime II" albums in their entirety live.

Tate's replacement, Todd La Torre, has released four albums thus far with QUEENSRŸCHE: 2013's "Queensrÿche", 2015's "Condition Hüman", 2019's "The Verdict" and 2022's "Digital Noise Alliance".

"Digital Noise Alliance" came out on October 7 via Century Media. The record was once again helmed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with QUEENSRŸCHE on 2015's "Condition Hüman" and 2019's "The Verdict" LPs.

Guitarist Mike Stone, who rejoined QUEENSRŸCHE last year, contributed guitar solos to the band's new studio album.

Since late May 2021, Stone has been handling second-guitar duties in QUEENSRŸCHE, which announced in July 2021 that longtime guitarist Parker Lundgren was exiting the group to focus on "other business ventures."

Stone originally joined QUEENSRŸCHE for the 2003 album "Tribe" and stayed with the band for six years before leaving the group.

For the past five and a half years, drummer Casey Grillo has been filling in for Rockenfield, who stepped away from the band's touring activities in early 2017 to spend time with his young son.

In October 2021, Rockenfield filed a lawsuit against Wilton and Jackson, alleging, among other things, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and wrongful discharge. A few months later, Wilton and Jackson filed a countersuit against Rockenfield, accusing him of abandoning his position as a member of the band and misappropriating the group's assets to his own personal benefit.

QUEENSRŸCHE kicked off its fall 2022 U.S. tour as the support act for JUDAS PRIEST on October 13 at Toyota Presents the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut.