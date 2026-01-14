WITHIN TEMPTATION And SMASH INTO PIECES Release Music Video For Their Collaborative New Single 'Somebody Like You'

Two of Europe's most distinctive rock acts, WITHIN TEMPTATION and SMASH INTO PIECES, have released the official Pavel Trebukhin-directed music video for their collaborative new single, "Somebody Like You". Check it out below. Blending cinematic orchestration with modern rock intensity, the track is a deeply emotional ballad that explores vulnerability, longing and the human need for connection.

Built around a 22-piece orchestra, "Somebody Like You" moves seamlessly between intimate moments and sweeping grandeur. The lush arrangements elevate the song's emotional core, while the contrasting yet complementary vocal performances create a powerful dynamic that feels both fragile and resolute.

The collaboration brings together two worlds: WITHIN TEMPTATION's symphonic depth and storytelling legacy, and SMASH INTO PIECES' contemporary, dramatic edge. Rather than overpowering each other, the two bands meet at the emotional center of the song — resulting in a track that feels expansive, honest and resonant.

"Somebody Like You" stands as a defining collaboration for both artists and marks one of the most compelling rock ballads of the year: cinematic in scope, emotionally grounded, and built to linger long after the final note fades.

WITHIN TEMPTATION frontwoman Sharon Den Adel states: "We are excited and looking forward to release 'Somebody Like You' together with SMASH INTO PIECES. We have known each other for a long time and have been on tour together. This is the perfect song to also finally join forces. Adding an orchestra to this song felt like a small trip down memory lane for us, while at the same time blending perfectly with a more modern rock sound. We're proud of what this song has become and grateful for the collaboration that brought it to life."

SMASH INTO PIECES adds: "18 years ago, we started our careers with one simple goal: to help others, through music, find their own engine, their inner drive, and pursue their dreams. That engine is, and always has been, what makes SMASH INTO PIECES what we are. Today, we get to share a song with a band that has inspired us, that we've experienced some of our toughest and grandest moments live with, and that has ultimately helped form our sound. For the people who change us forever, who carry us through our darkest moments, and leave a mark that can never be replaced, we give you 'Somebody Like You'.

"We want to direct a very special thanks to Sharon Den Adel for her beautiful performance in the video and to WITHIN TEMPTATION for sharing this marvel of a song with us."

WITHIN TEMPTATION is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of its second album, 2000's "Mother Earth",. The "very first chapter of this journey" was a newly recorded acoustic version of "Ice Queen", the original LP's second single, which was the band's commercial breakthrough, and it remains one of WITHIN TEMPTATION's most successful songs to date in Europe.

According to Wikipedia, "Mother Earth" features mainly fantasy and nature themes and was a sleeper hit in the band's home country, entering the Dutch charts at No. 82, by the end of 2000, and only managing to reach its peak No. 3 position two years later with the second release of the single "Ice Queen". The album later reached double platinum status in the Netherlands, platinum in Germany, and gold in Belgium.

Some of WITHIN TEMPTATION's recently released songs, including "Wireless" and the title track of their latest album "Bleed Out", have highlighted such current topics as the war in Ukraine and the suspicious death of Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman "detained" for not wearing a hijab.

In May 2025, WITHIN TEMPTATION collaborated with Ukrainian artist and Eurovision contestant Jerry Heil on a single "Sing Like A Siren". The song reflects both struggle and determination, capturing the feeling of powerlessness as well as the need to stand up against it. The track also carries a message of guidance: being a siren to call those who are lost back home.

Beyond its artistic vision, "Sing Like A Siren" carries a deeper purpose. The song serves as the soundtrack to WITHIN TEMPTATION's documentary "The Invisible Force", capturing their visit to Ukraine and their initiative to support Ukrainian artists by bringing them along on their "Bleed Out" 2024 tour.

In the fall of 2023, WITHIN TEMPTATION co-sponsored the Ukraine Aid Operations boat fundraiser for the Ukrainian Marines. They donated 6,000 euros for 30 patches, which they packaged with a limited-edition box of their latest album, "Bleed Out".

In March 2022, WITHIN TEMPTATION was one of the artists who took part in a telethon concert in support of Ukraine. "Save Ukraine - #StopWar" united more than 20 countries and bring together more than 50 participants. The marathon was broadcast from Warsaw on the Polish TV channel TVP. In addition, broadcasters from many countries around the world rebroadcasted the marathon on their local channels.