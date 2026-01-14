STORY OF THE YEAR Releases New Single 'Disconnected' From Upcoming 'A.R.S.O.N.' Album

STORY OF THE YEAR has released a new single, "Disconnected". The track is the second offering from the band's upcoming eighth studio album, "A.R.S.O.N.", due out everywhere February 13, 2026 via SharpTone Records.

"Disconnected" is a vulnerable, no-holds-barred track that captures the frustration of wanting to get better without knowing where to start and resisting the urge to implode in loneliness. Cathartic screams, punchy guitars and massive drums drive the song's intensity as STORY OF THE YEAR frontman Dan Marsala confesses, "I'm sick of being disconnected from everything I need." The music video is a moody, visually captivating accompaniment that captures the head-spinning feeling of being caught between the desire to heal and the feeling of falling apart.

"'Disconnected' is one of those songs that nicely encapsulates where we are creatively these days: big, anthemic vocals and massive guitar riffs over high-energy drums," explains STORY OF THE YEAR guitarist Ryan Phillips. "When I showed Colin [Brittain] the original version of the song, he loved everything besides the main guitar riff I had at the time. One day by chance I played him a song that I had planned for a solo record. It was this long piano piece that slowly gained momentum and then finally exploded into this really heavy low tuned whammy bar riff. He stopped the song and said, 'Dude, that's the riff we need. We have to use that as the main riff for 'Disconnected'.' He cut it together and it worked perfectly. Sometimes that's how it goes!"

"Disconnected" is the second track off of "A.R.S.O.N.", giving fans yet another early taste of the heaviness, raw emotion, and intense energy they can expect from the new record. It follows the first single, "Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)", an explosive song about the consequences of reaching your breaking point that topped SiriusXM Octane as the No. 1 most-played track after release and is currently tied for the fifth most-added song on active rock charts this week.

With "A.R.S.O.N.", STORY OF THE YEAR push their sound forward while homing in on the raw honesty that defines them. The title, an acronym for "All Rage, Still Only Numb", sets the tone for an album that turns their explosive energy toward themes of anxiety, emotional unrest, and the shadows we carry. Fusing sharp modern post-hardcore with polished production and echoes of their early emo identity, "A.R.S.O.N." emerges as a charged, cohesive journey through what it means to survive yourself.

STORY OF THE YEAR exploded on to the scene with its groundbreaking debut "Page Avenue", one of the first albums of its kind to sell over a million copies. The breakout single "Until The Day I Die" quickly became both an enduring anthem and a mission statement for the band. What began as four friends working in a St. Louis pizza joint evolved into a movement, connecting deeply with fans through every era. From "Page Avenue" (2003) to "In The Wake Of Determination" (2005),"The Black Swan" (2008),"The Constant" (2010),"Wolves" (2017) and "Tear Me To Pieces" (2023) the band, comprised of Dan Marsala, Ryan Phillips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, has delivered a signature blend of melodic aggression, raw vulnerability, and anthems built to scream along to in the dark.

"A.R.S.O.N." track listing:

01. Gasoline (All Rage Still Only Numb)

02. Disconnected

03. See Through

04. Fall Away

05. 3 AM

06. Into The Dark

07. My Religion

08. Halos

09. Good For Me / Feel So Bad

10. Better Than High

11. I Don't Wanna Feel Like This Anymore

The "A.R.S.O.N." cover art was created by Marcus Wallinder and can be seen below.

Photo credit: Ryan Smith