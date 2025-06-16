WOLF HOFFMANN On ACCEPT's Longevity: 'We Had No Idea' That Our Early Songs 'Would Have As Much Staying Power'

In a recent interview with Empire Extreme conducted at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann spoke about the legendary German/American heavy metal band's longevity, having celebrated the 45th anniversary of the release of ACCEPT's self-titled debut album in 2024. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It still blows my mind that people really… I mean, it almost feels like this stuff is for eternity, which is something that nobody could have expected. When I think back to all these years ago in Germany, when we were, basically, little kids in a garage trying to start a band and wrote our first songs, nobody could have thought that this stuff is gonna last. And so we had no idea that songs like that would have as much staying power, and then 40 years later, it means something to people and it doesn't seem to go away in a way. It's crazy. And it's a wonderful thing because what else in life is there, what else can you do in life that kind of has that?

"I'd been away from the music business for a number of years, and I kind of realized it there more than ever, no matter what other job you have, I don't think there's anything that has as much impact on other people like music and art in general," Wolf continued. "It's great. It's a privilege, man."

Speaking specifically about the enduring impact of ACCEPT's iconic song "Balls To The Wall", which was released as the lead single from the band's 1983 studio album of the same name, Wolf said: "I remember when I came up with the first parts of that song and I brought it to the guys, I thought, 'Oh, this is a very cool song. I think it's gonna do something for us.' But nobody had an idea that heavy metal would even last this long. Personally, I always thought it's gonna be like — I don't know — maybe like punk or something. It's gonna be a wave that comes and goes, but nobody could have anticipated that that heavy metal is really still around all these years later. And nobody thought of music — when we got into all this, we didn't think of it as a career. We just thought, 'Man, we're gonna do this as long as we can and we're gonna have a bit of fun. And then maybe one day it's all over.' That was kind of everybody's mindset back then, because there was nobody out in their forties or fifties even doing this kind of stuff. Everybody was young."

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for Udo Dirkschneider, who was the band's original lead singer. Mark can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums.

In a recent interview with Mark Strigl, Hoffmann was asked if ACCEPT's longtime producer Andy Sneap will be involved with the band's upcoming 50th-anniversary album. Wolf said: "He will not be on this one, because he asked for a year off from us. I asked him, I begged him to produce his album, but then we found a good buddy of his. His name is Zeuss [Chris Harris]. He's producing it."

Hoffmann continued: "[Andy is] kind of part of the family now, but he's been touring so much with [JUDAS] PRIEST [as that band's touring guitarist], and he's been working so much in the studio last year. I think he did SAXON, he did PRIEST, he also did DREAM THEATER — he's done a bunch of stuff. So when I said, 'Hey, can we work this year again?' He said, 'Man, can I please have a year off?', which is understandable."

Regarding ACCEPT's upcoming 50th-anniversary tour, which is expected to launch at the end of the year, Wolf said: "It's gonna be a retrospective of the whole 50-year career and, of course, it's gonna feature a lot of the important stuff from the '80s and some deeper cuts. And we're gonna perform with guest singers and guest players, and it's gonna be super exciting, like a once-in-a-lifetime thing. You only have one shot at a 50-year anniversary… I don't think we'll get a chance for another one."

Asked what continues to drive him creatively to keep making new music with ACCEPT, Wolf said: "Well, we're still hungry. I still have the energy and I still have the passion for it, so I don't ever feel like I'm at this point where I've kind of had enough or I wanna retire or anything like that. I'm still full force in it, man. And so is everybody in the band. And that is, I guess, what keeps us motivated and what keeps it going. And it's a lot of fun to create stuff that actually means something to the fans. It would be one thing if we were releasing albums and everybody said, 'You know what? Just play the old songs. We don't really need any new stuff.' But the opposite is true. People are really eating the stuff up, and they're really, really happy and they're respecting the fact that we are still working so hard. So the old songs and the new songs kind of live side by side when we perform live. I mean, at one point the classics are always gonna be the classics and they're gonna be featured on radio more and that sort of thing. But when it comes to live performances. I think the fans really appreciate the fact that we play new stuff."

Sneap produced ACCEPT's last six studio albums: "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),"Too Mean To Die" (2021) and "Humanoid" (2024).

Zeuss has previously worked with ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE, SHADOWS FALL, DEMON HUNTER, OVERKILL and REVOCATION, among many others.

Four months ago, Hoffmann told Metal Talks about ACCEPT's 50th anniversary: "Yeah, it's a funny thing. I joined this band when I was 16 and just never left. And here I am all these all these years later, coming on a 50th anniversary, which is crazy. But yeah, it's definitely something that we're very proud of. And not every band is lucky enough to be around for this long and to still be in the business and to still be touring to still have fans.

"I think ACCEPT, we're very fortunate in the way that we achieved the impossible," he continued. "We had a change of lead singers 15 years ago with Mark Tornillo, and things are better than they've ever been for us. I mean, the last few albums have been phenomenal, the touring is going great, we have sold-out shows everywhere. So, I mean, we are really, really fortunate, and I'm fully aware of that. And yeah, to mark the occasion, we're gonna have a special tour. We're gonna release a new album with — we're gonna re-record some of the old classics and some of the deeper-cut songs from back then with guest people, guest singers, guest guitar players, and we're gonna bring this out on the road in '26. So we're working on that for the next year or so.

"This is a milestone that needs to be celebrated properly, and what better [way to do it]?" Hoffmann added. "I mean, we only have one chance for a 50th anniversary. I don't think I'll get another one. With all optimism, I don't think I'll be around 50 years from now, or the fans will be, so we might as well have this opportunity and make use of it. And it's gonna be fantastic. I know it. We're gonna play some songs we've never played before, and it's gonna be great."