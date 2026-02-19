WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On State Of Modern Rock: 'I Think It's Perfectly Great Where It Is'

In a new interview with Special K of The Sound 228 and 97.9 WCPR Rocks, former VAN HALEN bassist and current MAMMOTH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen was asked what he thinks modern rock needs more of. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I really don't know. I think there's room for everything. I think it's a knee-jerk reaction for people to be upset about this or that, but I think… In this day and age, we're just inundated with a crazy amount of things, but I think there's room for everything to breathe and to coexist. So I think rock is perfectly great where it is. If it changes, that's cool. If it doesn't, I think there's a space for everybody to enjoy it."

As for what advice he would give to any up-and-coming bands who are just starting out, Wolfgang said: "You really gotta love the playing and the writing of the music part, 'cause the business, like every other business, is a very predatory and tough-to-navigate sort of thing. So I think as long as the writing and the playing of the music is what matters to you more than anything, I don't think you can lose."

MAMMOTH's third album, "The End", came out last October. The 10-track effort clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II". From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time", Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song", "Happy" and "Selfish" fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans had already come to love from MAMMOTH.

MAMMOTH's first headlining tour of 2026 will kick off on March 5 in Buffalo, New York and run through April 4 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Stops include Toronto, Ontario (March 8),Wallingford, Connecticut (March 15),Knoxville, Tennessee (March 24) and Cincinnati, Ohio (April 1),among others. Rockers 10 YEARS and JAMES AND THE COLD GUN will join as support. Ticketing and VIP package information is available at www.mammoth.band.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.