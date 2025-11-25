WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's Advice To Young Musicians: 'Read Every Single Contract That Is Put In Front Of You Before You Sign It'

During an appearance on the November 23, 2025 episode of "Whiplash", the KLOS radio show hosted by Full Metal Jackie, MAMMOTH (formerly MAMMOTH WVH) frontman Wolfgang Van Halen was asked if he has picked up anything from touring with such iconic rock acts as METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES and CREED, among others, in terms of the way he was treated or the stage production, that he would like to apply to his own tours going forward. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Maybe not so much stage production, but I think just the way that we've been treated. We've been treated so kindly by all of these incredibly historic artists, and I think it's just so important that no matter what position you're in, to just be nice. I know that's a really simple thing, but you'd be surprised at how many people aren't just nice. And so when METALLICA just treats you so wonderfully and when every member comes to the dressing room to just say 'hey' and give you a hug and just be nice guys, that's really fricking cool. So I think at the end of the day, just fostering a positive environment, 'cause I think to some people — people don't realize it. It's, like, touring, it's tough. You're away from family, you're sleeping on a bus. There's a lot that you have to mentally make sure you're ready for every show and physically be able to do it. And so when you foster a positive environment, it's a pretty fresh thing to be able to be in."

Wolfgang, who plays all the instruments and sings all the vocals on the MAMMOTH recordings, was also asked what piece of advice he would give to new artists about how to retain as much control over their music and career as possible. He said: "It's a very tough thing. I think at the end of the day, the thing that matters the most is that you enjoy the music and enjoy the playing and the creating of the music, because if your love for that overrides everything, you'll be able to make it because that's what counts the most. Everything else about it is very scary.

"I guess the one piece of advice I would make sure to reiterate is read every single contract that is put in front of you before you sign it," he added. "Read the whole thing and understand every word that's being presented to you before you sign it. That's one of the most important things, for sure."

To celebrate the release of MAMMOTH's third album, "The End", the band kicked off a fall headline run late last month. "The End" tour launched on October 31 and will run for five weeks before it wraps up on December 7. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy is the special guest on the run.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.