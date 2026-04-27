WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH Announces Summer 2026 Tour Dates

Grammy Award–nominated songwriter, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Wolfgang Van Halen and his band MAMMOTH have announced more U.S. headline tour dates. "The End" tour continues this summer, with more performances added in between MAMMOTH's previously announced support dates for CREED.

MAMMOTH's touring lineup — Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass — will play a total of 18 shows this summer, kicking off on July 12 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at Rockin' Thunder, opening for CREED, and running through August 8, when it will wrap in Monroe, Michigan at the Monroe State Fair, playing with DAUGHTRY. Other stops include Des Moines, Iowa (July 16),Huntsville, Alabama (July 22),Chattanooga, Tennessee (July 29),and Albany, New York (August 6). Ticketing and VIP package information is available at www.mammoth.band.

MAMMOTH summer 2026 "The End" tour dates

July 12 - Edmonton Northlands, AB - Exhibition Lands Racetrack (w/ CREED)

July 14 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Center (w/ CREED)

July 16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's (headline)

July 18 - Omaha, NE - The Astro Theater (originally Saturday, November 29, 2025) (headline / BIG WRECK supporting)

July 19 - Tinley Park, IL - Summer of ’99 and Beyond Festival 2026 (w/ CREED)

July 22 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (w/ CREED)

July 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (w/ CREED)

July 25 - Tupelo, MS - Cadence Bank Arena (w/ CREED)

July 27 - Savannah, GA - Victory North (headline)

July 29 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom (headline)

July 30 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre (headline)

Aug 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach (originally Thursday, March 19, 2026) (headline / 10 YEARS supporting)

Aug 2 - Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Hall (originally Wednesday, March 18, 2026) (headline / 10 YEARS supporting)

Aug 4 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27 (headline)

Aug 5 - Lititz, PA - Mickey’s Black Box (headline)

Aug 6 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (headline)

Aug 8 - Monroe, MI - Monroe State Fair

MAMMOTH's third album, "The End", came out last October. The 10-track effort clocks in at 39 minutes and showcases the evolution of Wolfgang and his songwriting since he launched his solo career in 2020. Recorded at the legendary 5150 studio, the album was produced by friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Continuing the tradition of writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals himself, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to challenge himself beyond what he did on his debut and sophomore release, "Mammoth II". From the hypnotic opening of "One Of A Kind" to infectious closer "All In Good Time", Wolfgang demonstrates his proficiency as a musician and songwriter. Songs like "Same Old Song", "Happy" and "Selfish" fit perfectly alongside older songs that fans had already come to love from MAMMOTH.

Back in 2021, MAMMOTH's first offering, "Mammoth WVH", took flight, bowing at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and capturing No. 1 on three Billboard charts — Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Independent Albums, and Top Rock Albums. "Distance" soared as the first of two No. 1 rock radio hits and earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Rock Song". Two years later, "Mammoth II" only saw Wolfgang pick up the pace. It debuted in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Album Sales chart in addition to bringing him back to No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart. Inciting widespread applause from Rolling Stone, Guitar World, Grammy.com, Kerrang! and more, Classic Rock hailed it as "a solo second that betters his debut in every department," and American Songwriter applauded, "'II' reveals a closer representation of what MAMMOTH is now and Van Halen's dynamism as a musician and as a writer." The band canvased the globe with METALLICA, supported FOO FIGHTERS in North America, supported CREED on their record-breaking tour as well as filling houses on their own. They performed on NBC's "Today", ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and at the 2024 MusiCares "Person Of The Year" benefit gala in honor of Jon Bon Jovi. Not to mention, Wolfgang shared the stage with Ryan Gosling, Mark Ronson and Slash at the 2024 Academy Awards performing "I'm Just Ken" from the blockbuster "Barbie" movie. He also joined Maynard James Keenan (TOOL, A PERFECT CIRCLE),Chad Smith (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS),Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) and producer Andrew Watt for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction of Ozzy Osbourne that same year.