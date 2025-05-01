WOLFGANG VAN HALEN's MAMMOTH Releases New Single 'The End'

Grammy Award-nominated songwriter, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Wolfgang Van Halen is back with the latest single from the band he masterminds, MAMMOTH (formerly known as MAMMOTH WVH).

"The End" is an adrenaline-driven rocker that kicks off with a signature lead guitar riff that has become a fan-favorite element in Wolfgang's music. The anthemic build of the intro gives way to the driving verse melody with each part carefully created and performed by Van Halen and his returning collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The chorus is driven by the unforgettable vocal melody and the message of "Take your hand in mine and watch the end with me." The song is available via all digital service providers here.

Wolfgang explains: "I've had the tapping idea on the intro for 'The End' since before MAMMOTH. I was able to fit it into this world. It's still over-the-top and shreddy, but it's also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished 'The End', it felt really special to me."

To coincide with the single release, Wolfgang and MAMMOTH have released a music video for "The End" that's one for the history books and rarely seen in music videos anymore. Wolfgang teamed up with legendary director Robert Rodriguez to do a modern-day interpretation of Rodriguez's 1996 hit film "From Dusk Till Dawn". The video tells the story of a rock band that is booked to play a show at a dive bar and given an ominous warning from the club owner portrayed by Danny Trejo. MAMMOTH decides they know better, and things quickly turn dire for the band before a surprising revelation during the final moments tie the complete video lore from the band together. Friends of MAMMOTH, including Slash, Myles Kennedy and Wolfgang's mother Valerie Bertinelli, all show up throughout the short film. Horror effects icon Greg Nicotero offered his talents to the video to create zombies, werewolves, and vampires that bring a deadly end to the attendees of the show.

The music video for "The End" can be seen below.

With a short run of May dates creating excitement for a MAMMOTH tour, the band has also announced an autumn headline run across the USA. "The End" tour kicks off on October 31 for five weeks. Longtime friend Myles Kennedy will be the special guest. Tickets will be on sale starting May 5 via artist presale and go on sale to the public on Friday, May 9. More information on all tickets and VIP passes, as well as all previously announced 2025 tour dates, can be found at www.mammoth.band.

U.K. fans will be able to see Wolfgang Van Halen as part of the lineup at BLACK SABBATH's special "Back To The Beginning" final concert on Saturday, July 5 at Birmingham's Villa Park.

"The End" tour fall 2025 USA dates:

Oct. 31 - Show information to come soon

Nov. 1 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Nov. 4 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 5 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 7 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Nov. 8 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Nov. 9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Nov. 11 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Nov. 12 - Show information to come soon

Nov. 14 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Nov. 18 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora

Nov. 19 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 20 - Columbus, OH - Kemba Live!

Nov. 22 - Onamia, MN - Grand Casino Mille LACS Event Center

Nov. 23 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Nov. 25 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at The District

Nov. 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Nov. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Nov. 29 - Show information to come soon

Dec. 2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Dec. 3 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Dec. 6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Dec. 7 - Show information to come soon

Last July, Wolfgang Van Halen confirmed to TimesReporter that he was working on material for MAMMOTH's third album. "I've been in the studio a little already, and we've been touring like crazy this year, so I've been kind of compiling ideas and coming up with stuff that I want to attack once I get in the studio again," he said.

"The plan is definitely to get the third album done this year … or at least by the beginning of next year, so we can release it sometime next year, but yeah, we're still going," he continued. "We've been going for a while now [releasing music and touring]. So it's important to kind of go away and give people a little rest from us because we've been going non-stop for three years at this point."

Asked what the new MAMMOTH album would sound like, Wolfgang said: "I think I'm really looking forward to seeing what that new branch is gonna be for this next album because … in order for me to really want to keep doing this, it's like I want to keep adding new flavors and new freshness to that. So I've been messing around with some piano ideas. I'm not sure if that will make it yet or if I'm good enough to pull that off, but I just want to start adding some new vibes and just kind of see what happens."

In February 2024, Wolfgang was asked by Ethan Jackson of Topeka's rock radio station KDVV/V100 if he was hoping to have a little bit more time to work on MAMMOTH's next LP, considering that "Mammoth II" had to come together rather quickly. Wolfgang said: "Yes, I could always use a bit more time. Not how the first one — the first album, I did it over three years, but the second album was only about a month and a half, two months. I think we found this cool new structure, depending on how our schedule fills out, do kind of a month here, a month there, and by the end of the year, maybe we get two to three months of work done over the course of time. And, of course, while I'm on the road, I can always be writing demos and stuff and kind of preparing for that. So yeah, we're definitely trying to squeeze more time out and make it a bit more comfortable than 'Mammoth II' was."

"Mammoth II" was released in August 2023 via BMG. The 10-track record was recorded at the legendary 5150 studio and was produced by Wolfgang's friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

Since the release of MAMMOTH's debut album in 2021, the band has headlined shows in North America, played arena gigs with ALTER BRIDGE and stadium concerts with both GUNS N' ROSES and METALLICA.

In November 2020, Wolfgang confirmed that he asked his father for permission to use the MAMMOTH band name for his solo project. MAMMOTH is a nod to family history — Eddie Van Halen and Alex Van Halen's band was called MAMMOTH when singer David Lee Roth first joined it in 1974.

Photo by Travis Shinn