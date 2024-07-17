  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Would MUSHROOMHEAD Ever Perform Without The Masks? STEVE 'SKINNY' FELTON Responds

July 17, 2024

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, Steve "Skinny" Felton, drummer and founder of Cleveland theatrical art-metal ensemble MUSHROOMHEAD, was asked if he and his bandmates would ever consider performing without their trademark masks. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, the thought has definitely crossed the mind many times over the years. But if we were to do something like that, that's what side projects are for and that's what releasing something that MUSHROOMHEAD doesn't have for you.

"Sometimes [when MUSHROOMHEAD is performing] it's overwhelmingly hot, and your peripheral vision in a dark club, man — you can't see anything," he admitted. "To kind of find your footing, especially guitar players or singers, to find their footing, they just kind of stay planted for a little while sometimes because, like I said, with the lights, it's very hard to see and breathe. The communication is tough. We have a lot of hand signals because there's no lip reading. 'Wear a mask,' they said. 'It'll be fun,' they said. I say it all the time: 'Whose idea was this?'

"But I'm glad we do it," Felton insisted. "It keeps us entertained. And I'll tell you what — when you put a mask on and you get out there and you start performing, you definitely do take on a little bit of a different character and you just feel slightly different in the mask. It's a little more free and open, and you're not really worried about if you're making direct eye contact or if you're smiling right or you look cool. It's like you're in a whole another world as soon as you put it on. So it definitely helps the energy level when you're up there. But it also drains it, because by the end of the song, when it's Arizona at 104 degrees [Fahrenheit] at one in the afternoon, you're, like, 'What the hell?'"

MUSHROOMHEAD's ninth album, "Call The Devil", will be released on August 9 via Napalm Records.

Returning after a 12-year hiatus, longtime guitarist Dave "Gravy" Felton — who performed on several of the band's biggest albums and is credited as a primary songwriter on classic anthems like "Along The Way", "Sun Doesn't Rise" and "The Dream Is Over" — contributes his trademark skills to two "Call The Devil" album tracks. The album once again features production by Steve "Skinny" Felton, as well as the return of Matt Wallace (FAITH NO MORE, 3 DOORS DOWN) on mixing, also recognized for his work on MUSHROOMHEAD's iconic album "XIII". The album is also the band's first to feature mastering from Jacob Hansen (VOLBEAT, EPICA, ARCH ENEMY).

Last year, Skinny told Cleveland.com about MUSHROOMHEAD's longevity: "All I can say is that we have been very blessed to be able to do this. Whether it's 10, 20, 30 years — pretty much any time at all — anyone who gets to do this for any length of time knows how blessed and lucky and fortunate they are and to really soak in that.

"If there's a secret, it's to wake up every day with the goal of figuring out how to make your band, brand or artwork a little more accessible," Felton said. "To have an opportunity to create art with multiple people — to have their attention, time and creativity for a while — while chasing that creative element, staying inspired, believing in yourself and being true to your art is what does it, from my point of view."

Photo credit: SK1

Find more on Mushroomhead
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).