YUNGBLUD Covers KISS's 'I Was Made For Lovin' You' For 'The Fall Guy' Movie

British singer, songwriter and musician Yungblud — born Dominic Richard Harrison — puts his unique take on a KISS classic, releasing an explosive cover of "I Was Made For Lovin' You", featured in Universal Pictures' new 87North film "The Fall Guy", and on the "The Fall Guy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" (Backlot Music). The track is released today, ahead of the May 3 release of the film's soundtrack and the North American theatrical release of the film. The track is available across all digital platforms from today.

"I Was Made For Lovin' You" follows Yungblud's recent announcement of his first-ever Bludfest, a music festival founded by Yungblud and set to take place Sunday, August 11 at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl in the U.K. Joining Yungblud on the lineup is Grammy-nominated Lil Yachty, following the pair's collaboration on latest single "When We Die (Can We Still Get High?)" Acclaimed British rock duo SOFT PLAY, legendary punk band THE DAMNED and rising stars Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean are also set to perform.

Alongside the stellar music lineup, the festival will be home to activations to encourage community and connection, including a "Make A Friend" tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their Bludfest experience, a Yungblud museum that will showcase artifacts from across his career, and much more to be announced. The groundbreaking event will go beyond the music, creating a safe place, creative haven, and truly unforgettable experience.

About "The Fall Guy": He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?

From former real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of "Bullet Train", "Deadpool 2", "Atomic Blonde" and "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and the producer of "John Wick", "Nobody" and "Violent Night", comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: "The Fall Guy".

Oscar nominee Ryan Gosling ("Barbie", "La La Land", "Drive") stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie — being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Oscar nominee Emily Blunt ("Oppenheimer", "A Quiet Place" films, "Sicario") — goes missing.

While the film's ruthless producer (Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham; "Ted Lasso"),maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson; "Bullet Train") a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film's most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody's good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

Inspired by the hit 1980s TV series, "The Fall Guy" also stars Winston Duke ("Black Panther" franchise) and Academy Award nominee Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All At Once").

From a screenplay by "Hobbs & Shaw" screenwriter Drew Pearce, "The Fall Guy" is produced by Kelly McCormick p.g.a. ("Bullet Train", "Nobody", "Atomic Blonde") and David Leitch p.g.a. for their company 87North, by Guymon Casady p.g.a. ("Game Of Thrones", "Steve Jobs" and executive producer of "Ripley") for Entertainment 360 and by Ryan Gosling. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Cecil O'Connor and Entertainment 360's Geoff Shaevitz.

The film is based on the television series by Glen A. Larson.

