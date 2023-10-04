ZAKK SABBATH Announces December 2023 / January 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

ZAKK SABBATH, the BLACK SABBATH tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE),bassist Robert "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) and drummer Joey Castillo (DANZIG, QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE),will embark on the "Tour Forever / Forever Tour" in December. Support on the trek, which will launch on December 5 in Sacramento, California and end on January 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California, will come from THE NATIVE HOWL.

Tour dates:

Dec. 05 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Dec. 06 - Pomona, CA - Glass House

Dec. 08 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

Dec. 09 - Chico, CA - Senator Theater

Dec. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Dec. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

Dec. 13 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

Dec. 15 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

Dec. 16 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Dec. 17 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theater

Dec. 18 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

Dec. 20 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Dec. 21 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Dec. 22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Dec. 28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Dec. 29 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

Dec. 30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

Dec. 31 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

Jan. 03 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

Jan. 05 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

Jan. 06 - Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

Jan. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

Jan. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

Jan. 10 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Jan. 12 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Jan. 13 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Jan. 14 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Jan. 16 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

Jan. 17 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

Jan. 19 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

Jan. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco

ZAKK SABBATH has been playing sporadic shows since 2014 with its take on the Birmingham four's early songs.

Zakk told Rolling Stone about performing SABBATH's classic material: "Going back to high-school keg parties, we'd be playing songs by RUSH, SABBATH, [Jimi] Hendrix, whatever [in a cover band], and one person would sing the RUSH stuff, someone could do THE DOORS, and I'd end up doing the SABBATH or Ozzy stuff. It's hilarious to me, because we were 17 years old playing keg parties at a friend's house and now I'm [56] years old and I'm still playing 'N.I.B.' and SABBATH songs at keg parties, except there's a couple more people."

In September 2020, ZAKK SABBATH released its spectacular tribute to the Birmingham four, a faithful yet supercharged rendition of BLACK SABBATH's first album, via Magnetic Eye Records.

Exactly 50 years later after the release of the original album, ZAKK SABBATH celebrated the first chapter in the SABBATH catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled "Vertigo". Faithfully recorded in the spirit of the original, live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process, the session culminated in a new version of a landmark album that celebrates the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all.

"We recorded a live EP and were wondering what we could do next as a cover band, so the 50th album anniversary came just at the right time", explained Blasko regarding ZAKK SABBATH's decision to go studio. "Compared to 'Paranoid', which is almost like a best-of record, the bulk of the material on 'Black Sabbath' is deep-cut, really experimental stuff that was never thoroughly explored, so that was a challenge, not to forget that we wanted to meet our own high standards."

Describing the DIY process as "very productive," the three respectfully added their own flair to make for a slightly different flavor, also revisiting various live renditions and "extending a solo here or slowing things down because that's what they tended to do on stage."

Photo courtesy of Magnetic Eye Records