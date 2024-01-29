  • facebook
ZAKK WYLDE Announces Inaugural 'Berzerkus' Festival With CODY JINKS And BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

January 29, 2024

Legendary guitarist Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE, PANTERA) has announced his inaugural music festival, Berzerkus, set to take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania. Berzerkus will be co-headlined by outlaw country music's Cody Jinks and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. Berzerkers will rock out to an incredible festival lineup that will also include CLUTCH, RIVAL SONS, BLACK STONE CHERRY, ZOSO (the ultimate LED ZEPPELIN experience),ATOMIC PUNKS (a tribute to early VAN HALEN) and THE IRON MAIDENS (the world's only all-female tribute to IRON MAIDEN).

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, led by the incomparable Wylde, will hit the stage with the ferocious energy for which the band is known. Renowned for their electrifying live shows and heavy-hitting tracks, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY promises to bring the house down with their signature blend of hard rock and metal.

Jinks, known for his authentic and outlaw country music, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his powerful lyrics and soul-stirring performances. As a dynamic performer and a rising star in the country music scene, Jinks is set to deliver a show that will resonate with fans. Jinks's breakout 2016 album, "I'm Not the Devil", reached No. 4 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, while a number of other albums such as "Lifers", "After The Fire" and "The Wanting" reached No. 2 on the same chart.

Berzerkus is expected to draw music enthusiasts from across the tri-state area, East Coast and beyond. Poconos Park is a short ride or drive from New York City, Philadelphia, Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Newark, and Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton creating an electric atmosphere in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. Concertgoers can anticipate a full-day event with a car show, a music gear market, strong man competition, craft beer festival, battle of the bands, Miss Berzerkus contest and "Ride For Dime", a charity Harley ride in memory of PANTERA guitar player "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, with more details to be announced.

"Poconos Park is honored to work with Zakk Wylde to host Berzerkus in the Poconos!" exclaims Poconos Park/From The Roots CEO John M. Oakes. "Integrating Zakk's vision and passions into a fan-focused festival experience is going to be fun for all who attend."

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BMBERZERK" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, February 2 at 8 a.m. EST.

Early Bird presale tickets go on sale Thursday, February 1 at 8 a.m. Eastern exclusively available to those who register through Berzerkus.com. Registrants will receive early access to get the best seats or the limited quantity of Early Bird General Admission lawn tickets for only $19.99 (plus fees) before the price increases to Tier 2 or Tier 3 pricing. Also available are elevated experience packages such as front row, standing pit, reserved seats, dinner on the lake, private cabanas, hotel options and camping packages. Those who wish to purchase tickets on Thursday (prior to tickets going on sale to the general public) should register for a presale password at Berzerkus.com between now and Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at midnight.

Wylde is a celebrated American musician known for being the founder of the BLACK LABEL SOCIETY and the lead guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne. He joined Osbourne's band in 1987 and played a pivotal role in the success of their biggest-selling album, "No More Tears". Wylde's heavy riffs and searing solos have significantly shaped his musical career. In 1998, he established the hard rock band BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, earning widespread acclaim through their numerous albums. In 2022, he became a member of the groove metal pioneers PANTERA.

