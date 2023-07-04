ZAKK WYLDE: DIMEBAG And VINNIE PAUL 'Would Definitely Be Loving' The 'Insane Crowd Reactions' On Current PANTERA Tour

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, Zakk Wylde was asked for his thoughts and takeaways from the experience so far of touring alongside PANTERA's surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) under the PANTERA banner. He said: "I always knew Dime [late PANTERA guitarist 'Dimebag' Darrell Abbott] was great, but now [that] I've really studied a bunch of his songs and solos, he's even greater-er-er than I even realized. He definitely sits at the table with his heroes and breathes the same rarified air as Tony Iommi because, just like BLACK SABBATH, PANTERA created a genre of music; they were the precision machine that's still considered its benchmark to this day.

"It's not just about Dime's chops and how great his technique was; it's about what he created. That's his legacy — and it's way, way bigger than just being a great lead player.

"Also, PANTERA's music is so powerful and special; it's perfectly designed for live shows and festivals — it really is. The crowd reactions have been just insane. Dime and Vinnie [Paul Abbott, late PANTERA drummer] would definitely be loving it — seeing what they were a part of and what they created.

"As you and I know, every day with Dime and Vinnie was Friday or Saturday night. They enjoyed life to the fullest. So, I always tell everybody this: if you want to celebrate Dime and Vinnie, you should be thankful every single day and kick as much ass as you possibly can!

"I enjoyed many Dimebag debacles that got me in the doghouse with the wife! [Laughs] And then I'd always have to send him in to talk with her to smooth things out — 'cause I knew she wasn't going to yell at Dime 'cause he was such a charming sweetheart of a guy!

"At the end of the day, I'm far beyond honored that I got asked to help to celebrate the incredible greatness of Saint Dime and Saint Vinnie. I guess you could say I'm on a mission from God, just like Jake and Elwood! [Laughs]

"Joking aside, we're just four friends celebrating our buddies' memory and the amazing thing they created that brings so many people joy and happiness — just like their heroes did. That's why we still listen to Randy [Rhoads], Eddie [Van Halen], SABBATH, [LED] ZEPPELIN, Jimi Hendrix and PANTERA — because it brings you to your happy place. It's a beautiful thing and to me, every show we've done in honor of Dime and Vinnie has been beyond special. Far beyond…"

While he was alive, Vinnie Paul had repeatedly dismissed talks of a PANTERA reunion, telling Germany's EMP Rock Invasion in 2014: "People are selfish, man. They want what they want; they don't care what you want. And it's unfortunate that people go, 'Oh, wow, man, they can get Zakk Wylde to jump up there on stage and it's PANTERA again.' No, it's not, you know. It's not that simple. If Eddie Van Halen was to get shot in the head four times next week, would everybody be going, 'Hey, man, Zakk, go play for VAN HALEN. Just call it VAN HALEN.' You see what I'm saying? I mean, it's really selfish for people to think that, and it's stupid. It's not right at all."

He continued: "They call it a reunion for a reason. It's called bringing the original members back to what it was. So there's a lot of these things that they call reunions that aren't really reunions. They've got one dude from the band floating around in them, you know. That's not a true reunion. With PANTERA, it'll never be possible."

He repeated those same sentiments a few months later, telling PlanetMosh in a separate interview: "Without Dimebag Darrell, there is no [PANTERA] reunion. And that's all there is to it. We were a very influential band, and we touched millions and millions of people with that band, but it's over. People really have to come to grips with that, and that's all there is to it. If all of us were still here, then the possibility would truly be there, but since it's not, you know… It's selfish of the fans to want something that they can't have. And they don't ever understand that, and I get it. There's things I want in this world too. You know, people in fucking hell want ice water, but they're not gonna get it."

Up until his passing in June 2018, Vinnie remained on non-speaking terms with Anselmo, whom the drummer indirectly blamed for Dimebag's death.

Vinnie Paul and Dimebag co-founded PANTERA. When PANTERA broke up in 2003, they formed DAMAGEPLAN. On December 8, 2004, while performing with DAMAGEPLAN at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio, Dimebag was shot and killed onstage by a troubled schizophrenic who believed that the members of PANTERA were stealing his thoughts.

Dimebag's longtime girlfriend Rita Haney in 2011 called on Vinnie and Philip to settle their differences in honor of Dimebag.

Vinnie, who was Dimebag's brother, and Anselmo had not spoken since PANTERA split in 2003. But the relationship got even more acrimonious when Vinnie suggested that some remarks the vocalist had made about Dimebag in print just weeks earlier might have incited Dimebag's killer.

Haney told the producers of "Behind The Music Remastered: Pantera" that she forgave the singer after they found themselves unexpectedly face to face at a concert in California.