ZAKK WYLDE Teams Up With POSITIVE GRID For Signature Smart Guitar Practice Amp

Positive Grid, in collaboration with Zakk Wylde and Wylde Audio, presents the Spark MINI Zakk Wylde Edition smart guitar practice amp.

Limited to 100 units, each Spark MINI O' Doom is hand-signed and numbered by Zakk Wylde — the legendary OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY founder and current PANTERA touring member. A custom front grille featuring BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's iconic "Skully" design is also included.

Fans can sign up at positivegrid.com/pages/zakkwylde between February 14 and February 28, 2023. Then 100 lucky entrants will be selected at random for their chance to purchase this limited-edition customized collaboration.

For the full Zakk Wylde experience, fans can also harness his unmistakable tone with five signature presets created to emulate quintessential tones from his famed career — all accessed via Positive Grid's exclusive ToneCloud tone-sharing community.

Wylde is one of the most recognizable and celebrated guitar players in the world. A dominant figure both musically and literally, the irony of collaborating on such a compact amp is not lost on him. As he shared, "Holy shit, these things are tiny. But they're loud as hell! These custom BLS Spark MINIs look incredible, and they'll look even better on your desk. I've had one on tour with me over the last couple weeks, and it hasn't left my side."

The portable, battery-powered Spark MINI smart guitar practice amplifier packs a punch with surprisingly loud, multi-directional sound and easy-to-use onboard controls. Its free accompanying app unlocks a world of custom tones and smart features for practicing and playing. Spark MINI can also be used as a Bluetooth audio speaker for streaming music or an audio interface for recording musical ideas.

Find out more or sign up for a chance to purchase the Spark MINI Zakk Wylde Edition at positivegrid.com/pages/zakkwylde.

