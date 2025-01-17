ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS Shares New Song 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas'

Concord Records has announced the release of "Livin' It Up Down In Texas", a new track by Billy F Gibbons that was previewed earlier this month in an episode of the hit Paramount+ series "Landman" created by Taylor Sheridan.

The single was written by the ZZ TOP founder and frontman along with "Landman" stars Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris) and Mark Collie (Sherriff Walt Joeberg). Its release coincides with the start of a solo tour by Gibbons and his band THE BFG that includes Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Chris "Whipper" Layton and Austin music stalwart Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin.

"Livin' It up Down In Texas", as heard on the "Landman" episode titled "WolfCamp", was produced by Gibbons at Level14 Studios in Nashville. It is anticipated that the recording will be part of a forthcoming release that will be Gibbons's fourth full-length for the label. His alliance with Concord previously yielded the critically lauded "Perfectamundo" (2015),"The Big Bad Blues" (2018) and "Hardware" (2021).

Gibbons states about "Livin' It up Down In Texas": "A hard-hitting, hard rock bombast of sonic Texas soulfulness!"

Billy F Gibbons and Billy Bob Thornton have been friends for many years. The latter, an Academy Award and Golden Globes winner, had decades ago been a member of TRES HOMBRES, a ZZ TOP tribute band for which he played drums. Billy Gibbons cited them as "the best little cover band in Texas." Thornton co-founded THE BOXMASTERS in 2007 and toured with them as recently as this past fall. Mark Collie, likewise, has pursued a career in music with numerous country chart recordings to his credit as well as his having written songs for Aaron Tippin, ALABAMA, Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, among others. He's also recorded with Thornton and THE BOXMASTERS.

Says Gibbons, "It seemed really natural to team up with Billy Bob and Mark to write a song for 'Landman'. 'Livin' It Up Down In Texas' isn't, per se, autobiographical, but does encapsulate the oil-stained Lone Star lifestyle as seen each week in the series."

Billy F Gibbons/BFG tour dates:

Jan. 17-20 - Blue Note Hawaii - Honolulu, HI

Jan. 21-24 - Blue Note Napa - Napa, CA

Jan. 25 - Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City - Cathedral City, CA

Jan. 26 - Musical Instrument Museum - Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 28 - Vilar Performing Arts Center - Beaver Creek, CO

Jan. 31 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Feb. 01 - Park West - Chicago, IL

Feb. 02 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Feb. 04 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA

Feb. 06 - Kentucky Theatre - Lexington, KY

Feb. 07 - The Paramount Theater - Charlottesville, VA

Feb. 08 - Borgata Theater - Atlantic City, NJ

Feb. 10 - The Bardavon 1869 Opera House - Poughkeepsie, NY

Feb. 12 - The Music Hall - Portsmouth, NH

Feb. 13 - The Cabot - Beverly, MA

Feb. 14 - Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

Feb. 15 - Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center - Great Barrington, MA

Feb. 17 - City Winery - New York City, NY

Feb. 18 - City Winery - New York City, NY

Feb. 19 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Feb. 20 - Paramount Bristol - Bristol, TN