  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

KINGS OF MERCIA

Battle Scars

Metal Blade
rating icon 7.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Guns and Ammunition
02. Eye for an Eye
03. Between Two Worlds
04. Legend
05. Battle Scars
06. Don't Ask
07. Aftermath
08. Hell 'n' Back
09. Cold
10. Angels & Demons

When it comes to hard rock pedigree, KINGS OF MERCIA are a four-man embarrassment of riches. When Jim Matheos (FATES WARNING) and Steve Overland (FM) first joined forced on 2022's self-titled debut, ably supported by bassist Joey Vera (FATES WARNING) and drummer Simon Phillips (ex-ASIA/ex-TOTO),  they immediately hit a near-perfect level of melodic power, with songs that split the difference between Matheos's refined metal artistry and Overland's still astonishing voice. Two years on, "Battle Scars" aims to deliver more of the same, while further establishing this band as a weighty and, conceivably, long-term proposition. Not surprisingly, they nail it.

Nothing much has changed since "Kings Of Mercia". "Battle Scars" comprises ten eminently classy melodic metal anthems, with Overland the emotional glue that sticks it all together, and Matheos's immaculate guitar work running the gamut between out-and-out rockers and more thoughtful, nuanced fare. Slightly darker than its predecessor, it gets the balance between euphoric uplift and brooding disquiet exactly right. The opening "Guns and Ammunition" is a full-bore rocker, but all that guitar-driven grit is offset by a soulful melody from Overland. Therein lies the KINGS OF MERCIA formula: keep it simple but maximize the emotional rush that those bittersweet melodies bring. "Battle Scars" gleams, a black diamond, surrounded by glimmers of light.

At its best, KINGS OF MERCIA's second album is flawless. "Between Two Worlds" is an absolutely stellar piece of songwriting that draws the best from each of its four protagonists. Vera and Phillips are solid and classy, an object lesson in rhythm section precision and groove. Matheos switches seamlessly from bluesy, staccato riffing to the chorus's tender, AOR flow. In a parallel dimension, it could be a colossal global hit. Likewise, "Battle Scars" is gorgeously dark and melodically insidious. A tale of a solider returning from war and realizing that he has left an essential part of himself on the battlefield, it aches with a profound sense of loss, and Overland's vocal is extraordinary. Elsewhere, "Aftermath" is a tumultuous plea for sanity as the doomsday clock ticks towards humanity's end; "Don't Ask" is a tense, hard-edged love song, powered by Matheos's color-rich guitar work and brimming with virtuoso flash; and the closing "Angels & Demons" is a dynamic and genuinely moving show-stopper, wherein Overland's voice slowly emerges through a hazy filter, building to a crescendo and then zooming off aboard a sturdy chassis of classic metal riffing and sublime vocal hooks.

When musicians of this caliber get together, the results can often be less impressive and more self-indulgent than they should be. But KINGS OF MERCIA play to the (immense) strengths of their individual members, while focusing intently on the art of bold, accessible songcraft. Hard to argue with, really.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).