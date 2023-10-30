Dirt

01. Don't Put Out The Fire

02. Won't Take Me Alive

03. Dirty Mind

04. Roam

05. Get A Little High

06. Coming Home (Ballad Of The Shire)

07. Can't Find The Brakes

08. Satisfied

09. Ride On

10. You Make It All Right

11. Rebel Son

You could say DIRTY HONEY is part of the new rock revival movement, and you wouldn't be wrong. The California rock band, formed in 2017, is often lumped into the same category as outfits such as GRETA VAN FLEET and RIVAL SONS. But, don't be mistaken, DIRTY HONEY have their own unique sway and style, and they stand apart with that individuality.

While the band's self-titled debut was a strong effort, with tracks such as "Rolling 7s" and "When I'm Gone" earning plenty of airplay, listening to the new album, "Can't Find the Brakes", it's obvious the group was more comfortable being together in the studio (the band recorded their debut over Zoom with Austrailian producer Nick DiDia due to pandemic restrictions), mixing up the creative juices as a collective unit instead of parceling things together with technology.

"Don't Put Out the Fire" kicks the set off, with singer Marc LaBelle's smooth, creamy, strong and expressive tenor being the first thing to hit the listener's ears. The song is a mid-tempo rocker, with retro-sounding guitars and LaBelle crooning along with the bluesy instrumentals. The album's first single, "Won't Take Me Alive", follows, and it's a head-bopping, hard-rocking anthem. The song shot inside the top 20 at U.S. rock radio upon its release, and it's easy to see why. This is a rousing rock number, recalling greats such as LED ZEPPELIN and AEROSMITH.

That nostalgic sound continues with "Dirty Mind", as LaBelle sings of having his vices and having a "dirty mind," while promising to keep his hands clean. It's a funny, party-happy song with some killer guitar work.

While much of "Can't Find the Brakes" has up-tempo or mid-tempo rockers, DIRTY HONEY kick it down on ballads such as "Roam", "Coming Home (Ballad of the Shrine)" and "You Make It All Right". Moving forward, "Ride On" and closing track "Rebel On" offer more bluesy, heavier, hard rock instrumentation.

One of the strongest aspects of "Can't Find the Brakes" is the album's variety. At a time when bands sometimes play it safe and stick to one particular sound, DIRTY HONEY switch up their sound from track to track, offering everything from thick, hard rock anthems to soft, hymn-like numbers. DIRTY HONEY are just getting started, and if they can pack in this much variety this early in their career, it'll be exciting to see where they are in 10 years.