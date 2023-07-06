Blaze Bayley

01. War Within Me

02. Pull Yourself Up

03. Warrior

04. The Power of Nikola Tesla

05. 18 Flights

06. Lord of the Flies

07. Judgement of Heaven

08. Fortunes of War

09. Como Estais Amigos

Never underestimate a diehard metalhead. Despite all the ups and downs of his three-decades-and-counting career, BLAZE BAYLEY has proved himself to be close to indestructible. Emerging back into the spotlight after major heart surgery last year, the former IRON MAIDEN and occasional WOLSFBANE man is clearly eager to get back on the metallic horse. Recorded prior to his unexpected health battle, "Damaged Strange Different And Live" may have been originally intended as a simple stopgap between studio albums, but circumstances have ensured that this 45-minute blast of classic, Bayley-powered sonic steel now seems like a triumphant comeback. Backed by the strongest band he's ever had as a solo artist, this fiery performance captures the big guy in his natural environment, on blistering form.

It helps that the set list is roughly divided between tunes from BLAZE's most recent studio effort, "War Within Me", and songs from the two albums he made with the world's greatest heavy metal band in the '90s. "War Within Me" was unjustly overlooked upon its release in 2021, but those in the know acknowledged it as a career high point; on a par with the mighty "Silicon Messiah" (2000) and the ferocious "The Man Who Would Not Die" (2008). Pleasingly, its songs are even more powerful and convincing in the flesh, and "Pull Yourself Up" and "Warrior", in particular, are as good as anything Blaze has ever written. Certifiably heavy and delivered with great passion, they have obviously connected with Blaze's loyal fan base, who collectively bellow along in all the right places.

Meanwhile, those MAIDEN tunes haven't sounded this good since Blaze's first tour with the British legends back in 1995. "Lord Of The Flies" and "Judgement Of Heaven" were always great songs, and Blaze sings them with such authority that it's hard not to see them as his material, rather than Maiden's, at this point. Likewise, "Fortunes Of War", which was disappointingly sluggish on "The X-Factor", is reborn here. Played with measurably more vigor than on the original studio version, it stomps where it used to plod, with surprisingly exhilarating results. The closing "Como Estais Amigos" is similarly revived, and is obviously an important song for Blaze, as his immaculate vocal attests.

The whole thing sounds monstrous and vital. When Blaze fully recovers and returns to active service, this should provide him with a solid benchmark to aim for. Welcome back, you unstoppable bastard.