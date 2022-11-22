  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

HIGH COMMAND

Eclipse Of The Dual Moons

Southern Lord
rating icon 8.5 / 10

Track listing:

01. Eclipse Of The Dual Moons
02. Immortal Savagery
03. Imposing Hammers Of Cold Sorcery
04. Omniscient Flail Of Infamy
05. Fortified By Bloodshed
06. Chamber Of Agony
07. Siege Warfare
08. Spires Of Secartha

Snapped up by SOUTHERN LORD before less scrupulous folk could get a look-in, HIGH COMMAND appeared fully formed on their 2019 debut "Beyond The Wall of Desolation". Forged in the fires of filthy thrash but equally fueled by hardcore punk's in-built hostility, it created epic grandeur from the simplest and most spiteful of ingredients. The two-track "Everlasting Torment" EP cemented the band's reputation in 2020, and now "Eclipse Of The Dual Moons" arrives to pulverize anything that has the temerity to dawdle in its path.

HIGH COMMAND are not here to waste anyone's time. The title track starts like a bomb going off, with its feral creators hammering away at full pelt from note one. Constructed from big, ugly thrash riffs that nod to METALLICA and SLAYER through a thick, black fog of gnarliness, it hits harder and cuts deeper than anything the Massachusetts quintet have previously unleashed. That combination of enhanced violence and refined songwriting ensure that the band's second album outstrips the first by some distance. "Immortal Savagery" twists old-school riffing into jarring new shapes, as vocalist Kevin Fitzgerald spits black fury into the night sky. Recent single "Siege Warfare" is a full-throttle thrash rampage with showers of divebomb squeals and "War Ensemble" stabs. Both possess plenty of that hard-to-define quality that compels large crowds of people to start rabid, heaving circle pits.

In amongst all the speed and violence, HIGH COMMAND have an extravagant creative streak too. On the mid-paced ebb and flow of "Imposing Hammers Of Cold Sorcery", they harness the sinister power of slower tempos and use it to crush more skulls with less physical effort. One of two grand epics on "Eclipse…", it is also disgustingly heavy. An even more adventurous creation, the closing "Spires Of Secartha", stalks and storms across 12 macabre minutes, veering from screeching extremity and dual-lead, hard rock skull-bashing to a disarming, conclusive flurry of mournful chamber music.

We should always be thankful to the thrash gods that the genre continues to thrive, but it's bands like HIGH COMMAND that are doing most of the hard work. At this point, "Eclipse Of The Dual Moons" is their crowning achievement and a bloody gauntlet hurled down to what remains of the competition.

Author: Dom Lawson
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).