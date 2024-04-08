  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

NEST

Endeavors

Housecore
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Run Ahead
02. Commiseration
03. Installed
04. Burn Clean
05. Ripe
06. Fickle
07. Round Up
08. Concept
09. What's The Issue
10. Plasticine

John Jarvis doesn't seem to enjoy much downtime. His bass work has graced notable heavy hitters like AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED and PIG DESTROYER, and he's also a part of the scathing black metal project SCOUR that's fronted by Housecore Records' head honcho and PANTERA singer Phil Anselmo. With NEST, Jarvis has been incredibly prolific, having released three albums since 2020, and now, NEST is set to roll out its fourth full-length, "Endeavors", a tasty smorgasbord of post-metal, shoegaze, metalgaze, hardcore punk and metal.

The aforementioned PANTERA and DOWN frontman Phil Anselmo has championed true underground bands for decades, and a recent American PANTERA tour saw him tap Texas' brutal death metal outfit FLESHHOARDER as well as NEST as openers. Jarvis' long running relationship with Anselmo also led to NEST signing with Housecore last year, leading to the ambitious bassist writing, recording, performing and curating "Endeavors" in just one week. The limited time involved in the album's genesis lent itself to the predominantly succinct and streamlined nature of the songs. "Run Ahead", for instance, charges with a hardcore punk drive that's ripe with a metallic edge. It's simple and straightforward in the vein of DISCHARGE. "Round Up", meanwhile, bursts with a burly hardcore battery and savage breakdown that's likely to connect with HATEBREED and RINGWORM fans.

While the bulk of "Endeavors" strikes with immediacy, some songs that are seemingly simplistic on the surface actually involve multiple layers and stylistic shifts that are subtly woven in. "Plasticine" slams hard with stripped down, tough guy metallic hardcore ferocity, but stuttered tempo changes augment the aggressive assault. And all of that is prior to the track's closing, shimmering finale that bridges noise rock and shoegaze.

NEST isn't anything new, but they're instantly captivating because the purpose-driven seamless cross-pollination of subgenres. The interesting moniker was apparently chosen to reference the dichotomy of what nests can be, beautiful homes to aesthetically pleasing creatures on one hand, vile and filthy abodes to rodents and the like on the other. This duality is evident throughout "Endeavors" with the balance and movement between music that's soothing and melodious at points, rough and ugly at others, much like the entirety of the human experience.

Author: Jay H. Gorania
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).