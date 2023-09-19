MINISTRY brought industrial metal out of the underground in the late-'80s, and NINE INCH NAILS made the genre mainstream in the '90s. Then, in the early 2010s, industrial metal outfit 3TEETH came out of the Los Angeles underground and made industrial metal fashionable again.

Now, 3TEETH have returned with their fourth studio album, "EndEx". The album was created with co-production from DOOM composer Mick Gordon, with band members working in the landscape of Los Angeles' Joshua Tree.

"Xenogenesis" sets the listener up for "EndEx", as it begins the collection with ambient guitar and electronic noise, followed by distant rhythms. This makes for a dramatic initial impression and is the harbinger for Alexis Mincolla's distorted, Halloween-appropriate vocals, which are sure to put a shiver down anyone's spine.

From the get-go, this album is all killer, with murderous tracks that represent the darkest and heaviest of electronic music. "Acme Death Machine" is a lightning-fast assault, with crunchy, death growl vocals in the verses and more melodic singing in the chorus. But, don't let the word melodic fool you. This song, and most of "EndEx", is harsh and rhythmically based.

As the album moves on, its experimental nature really stands out. "What's Left" starts with some static noise before kicking into a catchy, NINE INCH NAILS-like rock anthem, making it one of the most radio-friendly songs on the set. "Merchant of the Void" features some deep, dance-worthy electronic beats and Mincolla's eerie, whispering vocals, as well as some unrelentingly ominous and abrasive guitars.

Moving along, "ALI3N" is one of the heaviest songs on the set, with a relentless guitar attack. "Higher Than Death" is one of the hookiest songs on "EndEx", presenting something that's slightly mainstream sounding, but just slightly. Even with its heaviness, the album manages to turn things down just a smidge with some mid-tempo rockers, such as "Scorpion", "Drift" and "Paralyze", the latter featuring Ho99o9. 3TEETH's fantastical cover of TEARS FOR FEARS' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" rounds out the set, and it brings a heavier edge to the 1980's pop song.

The tracks on "EndEx" are cleansing, climaxing anthems with Mincolla's hair-raising vocals sounding as bleak and doomy as ever. That's a good thing in a genre that prides itself on its darkness and menacing aura. 3TEETH are here to champion industrial metal and make sure the genre stays relevant for years to come.