EXIT EDEN

Femmes Fatales

Napalm
rating icon 8 / 10

Track listing:

01. Femme Fatale
02. It's a Sin
03. Run! (feat. Marko Hietala)
04. Separate Ways
05. Buried in the Past
06. Désenchantée
07. Dying in my Dreams
08. Poison
09. Alone
10. Hold Back Your Fear
11. Kayleigh
12. Elysium

EXIT EDENClémentine Delauney, Anna Brunner and Marina La Torraca's rousing all-female symphonic metal project — got their start releasing metal versions of pop music from the likes of Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Lady Gaga. "Rhapsodies in Black", the group's 2017 debut studio album, was a collection of these cover tunes, and by showcasing their unique metal spin on the songs, it was far from simply a "covers album." They gave these pop hits an almost unthinkable heavy metal edge, poignancy and energy.

With their talent for creating something fresh and novel from existing songs, EXIT EDEN have returned with a new studio set, "Femmes Fatales", featuring six original tracks and six covers. If you've been following the band for their cover tunes, you won't be disappointed.

Artists and bands known for their cover songs often struggle with writing respectable originals, however, here, the songwriting is impressive. "Run!", which brings a distinct folk style to their usual power metal sound, as well as a guest appearance from Marko Hietala (ex-Nightwish),  brings to mind that band's swirling, spirited songwriting. Elsewhere, "Dying in My Dreams" is a straight-ahead, mid-temp power metal anthem with thick vocal harmonies and steady riffing. "Elysium" has textures that recall early LACUNA COIL and closes out the album with a resounding chorus.

As for the covers, EXIT EDEN included a broad selection of genres, from classic alternative to hard rock. If you've never envisioned a PET SHOP BOYS song as a metal anthem, then that makes two of us, but EXIT EDEN pulls it off. The band's cover of "It's a Sin" features a dance-happy beat amid frantic guitars and expressive, explosive vocals. HEART's "Alone" is another standout, as the group's powerful vocals and harmonies are purpose-made to cover the Wilson sisters. The strongest cover here is EXIT EDEN's goosebump-inducing cover of ALICE COOPER's "Poison". While the original is no doubt legend, EXIT EDEN's fresh take offers theatrical, emotive vocals, fiery guitar soloing, lush arrangements and an exciting mix of sounds that make you want to listen to it on repeat.

If EXIT EDEN ever want to shed the covers and only release originals, they certainly have the talent, as "Femmes Fatales" proves they don't need to hide their vocal and songwriting talents behind other peoples' songs. That would be a shame, however, as EXIT EDEN bring a fun and unexpected vibe with their covers. "Femmes Fatales" is a very complete record that leaves the listener wanting more.

Author: Anne Erickson
