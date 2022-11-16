BMG

01. San Quentin

02. Skinny Little Missy

03. Those Days

04. High Time

05. Vegas Bomb

06. Tidal Wave

07. Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?

08. Steel Still Rusts

09. Horizon

10. Standing In The Dark

11. Just One More

People like to refer to NICKELBACK as the most disliked band in rock, but let's be real: Any band that can sell more than 50 million albums worldwide must have heaps of fans. The Canadian rockers are back with their tenth studio album, "Get Rollin'", which marks NICKELBACK's first proper release since 2017's "Feed the Machine". The set starts with a bang, as lead track "San Quentin" hits the listener hard with sharp riffing, a low, slippery groove and Chad Kroeger's gritty vocals. "San Quentin" is arguably one of the heaviest NICKELBACK songs to date, recalling their past bangers such as 2003's "Figured You Out" and 2005's "Rockstar" but stepping it up with an even heavier, more aggressive, blaring sound.

From there, "Get Rollin'" launches into another dirty rocker, as "Skinny Little Missy" kicks in with a wicked guitar lick and groove that begs you to dance. The track has Kroeger crooning vocals amid thick riffs and impressive guitar soloing. Remember MY DARKEST DAY's "Porn Star Dancing"? Consider this a less raunchy, updated version of that song with the Nickelback vibe.

If you're wondering what happened to the heartfelt, introspective "Photograph"-brand of NICKELBACK, those fears will be put to ease with the subsequent track, "Those Days". This song plays like an updated version of "Photograph", with Kroeger recalling childhood memories and singing with a yearning, passionate delivery, much like in the omnipresent 2005 hit. Elsewhere, "Does Heaven Even Know You're Missing?" , "Steel Still Rusts" and "Horizon" are other classic-sounding NICKELBACK ballads that should appease the adult contemporary airwaves.

"High Time" and "Standing In The Dark" mark daring territory for NICKELBACK, serving up a straight-ahead twangy style and beat that's new for the group. Are NICKELBACK going country? Time will tell. "Vegas Bomb" turns things up again, with a metal-leaning guitar intro that crashes into a stadium-ready anthem. "Tidal Wave" follows, introducing an almost '80s pop vibe, which is also unique for this band. The album closes with "Just One More", a classic, melodic rock number that features Kroeger's powerful vocals, sweet-sounding guitar riffs and a deep, pulsating beat.

"Get Rollin'" shows that while NICKELBACK will always have that radio-friendly, mainstream sound that makes them so popular, they're also not scared to dabble in new sounds and styles, such as country rock or borderline metal. Perhaps it's time to give NICKELBACK a second chance or at least make them your newest guilty pleasure band.