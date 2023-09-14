Mighty Music

01. When Life Treats You Funky

02. Better Safe Than Sober

03. I've Got A Feelin'

04. And The Band Played On – Part 1

05. Domestic Blitz

06. Karma's Gonna Get You

07. Learjet

08. Missed Her By A Minute

09. Cozmic Jagger

10. The Great Believer

11. And The Band Played On – Part 2

Always at least twice as exciting as the bands they routinely supported, ELECTRIC BOYS probably could, should and would have been global megastars had anyone sensible been in charge back in the late '80s. But despite their former underdog status, Conny Bloom and Andy Christell's enormo-rock ensemble have been a hugely impressive creative force since reforming in 2009. In particular, 2018's "The Ghost Ward Diaries" and 2021's "Ups!de Down" were almost overstuffed with great songs, all delivered with gallons of ageless oomph.

While perhaps not as brashly funky as they once were, the energy, swagger and songwriting suss that poured from early classics like "Funk-O-Metal Carpet Ride" and "Groovus Maximus" remains fundamental to everything they do. When you sound this good, it seems, being cocky about it is only fair. An upbeat and exuberant riposte to "Ups!de Down" and its hungover, melancholy undertones, "Grand Explosivos" has a huge twinkle in its eye and its dancing shoes polished and gleaming.

Here they come, glasses clinking and hips in swivel mode: "When Life Treats You Funky" is a squeaky leather strut to rival the greats, and a rowdy reminder of ELECTRIC BOYS' dancefloor affiliations. The funk is with them, and the funk is flourishing. There's a party going on and the first song hasn't finished yet. When it does finish, any suggestion that we could all go home and get an early night is quickly disavowed. "Better Safe Than Sober" is a fiery rock 'n' roll strut with a scampering power-pop chorus and obligatory sweet, sweet vocal harmonies. "I've Got A Feelin'" is an instant gem of sinewy, late '80s IGGY POP-style radio-rock. "Domestic Blitz" is an all-cylinders hard rock anthem, with AC/DC's stripped-down DNA on the tip of its oversized tongue. The two-part "And The Band Played On" reunites ELECTRIC BOYS with their love of lavish, '70s pop-rock, with just enough post-Bolan raunch to justify the sequins.

Elsewhere, "Karma's Gonna Get You" may have righteous, retaliatory intent, but its low-slung groove is the sleaziest thing since AEROSMITH's "Last Child". "Learjet" pushes CHEAP TRICK down a gold-plated alley and rocks them aggressively to sleep. "Missed Her By A Minute" is almost Springsteen-esque in tone, with an earthy, laidback feel that suits the Swedes perfectly. "Cozmic Jagger" pays tribute to the world's greatest living frontman with another few barrels of overdriven funk rock; "The Great Believer" delivers the big, blues metal payoff, with a stunted SABBATH riff, a cheery lyrical nod to Jimi Hendrix, and a huge and uproarious chorus.

It may not be widely acknowledged, but ELECTRIC BOYS are easily one of the greatest (so-called) classic rock bands currently on active duty, and "Grand Explosivos" is big, joyous rock at its ridiculous best.