THE WARNING Announces Summer 2025 U.S. Headline Tour

THE WARNING, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, has announced a return to the U.S. with a headline tour. The "Keep Me Fed" trek will kick off on July 5 in Milwaukee, making stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York, and more, concluding in Minneapolis on July 23. Presales start at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 20, with the general onsale on Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local.

THE WARNING will also open select dates on Halsey's "For My Last Trick" U.S. tour. See routing below.

THE WARNING's latest offering, "Keep Me Fed", has amassed over 155 million streams globally, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, and cemented the band as the biggest album debut for an all-female rock group in the 2020s.

THE WARNING had an incredible year in 2024, receiving nominations at the Latin Grammys, VMA and EMAs. They also lit up television screens across the country with performances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

THE WARNING supporting Halsey:

May 10 - Toyota Pavilion - Concord, CA

May 12 - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

May 14 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

May 17 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

May 18 – Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OR

May 19 - Walmart Amphitheatre - Rogers, AR

May 21 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN

May 22 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

May 24 - Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

May 25 - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FL

THE WARNING U.S. headline tour:

July 5 - Summerfest - Milwaukee, WI

July 6 - The Factory - St. Louis, MO

July 8 - Aztec - San Antonio, TX

July 9 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

July 11 - House of Blues - Orlando, FL

July 12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA (previously rescheduled*)

July 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN (previously rescheduled*)

July 15 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

July 16 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

July 18 - Palladium - New York City, NY

July 19 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

July 20 - Kemba Live - Columbus, OH

July 22 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

July 23 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

THE WARNING draws strength and power from a lifetime of sisterhood and music. The Mexico-born sister trio — Daniela "Dany" (guitar, lead vocals, piano),Paulina "Pau" (drums, vocals, piano) and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal (bass, piano, backing vocals) — have logged thousands of miles on the road, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and left countless fans in awe. All of this tireless work and dedication has shaped and sharpened their sound with knifepoint precision, arming alternative anthems with universally catchy hooks and an uncompromising hard rock kick. The girls have devoted themselves to a shared dream since their childhood in Monterrey, Mexico. They initially made waves with a string of independent releases, paving the way for their acclaimed 2022 full-length offering "Error". Between performing alongside MUSE, FOO FIGHTERS, GUNS N' ROSES, ROYAL BLOOD, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, THREE DAYS GRACE and IMAGINE DRAGONS, the band ignited MTV's Extended Play Stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs. Representative of their cultural impact, Pepsi even notably chose them as the face of Pepsi Black in Mexico. Moreover, they emerged as the rare force who could comfortably appear in features by Vanity Fair, People, Cosmopolitan and Glamour as well as on METALLICA's star-studded "Blacklist" compilation — placing their cover of "Enter Sandman" (with Alessia Cara) shoulder to shoulder with contributions from GHOST, St. Vincent, Chris Stapleton, IDLES and WEEZER. THE WARNING embraced its destiny on the 2024 full-length album "Keep Me Fed" (Lava/Republic Records). The album was introduced by singles "More", "S!ck", "Hell You Call A Dream", "Qué Más Quieres", "Automatic Sun" and "Burnout". In 2024 they continued their global impact with nominations and performances at the Latin Grammys for "Best Rock Song" and MTV's EMAs for "Push Artist". THE WARNING was also nominated for "Push Performance" at MTV's VMAs and performed on France's "Taratata".