Nuclear Blast

01. Sergio Corbucci Is Dead

02. Hate Über Alles

03. Killer Of Jesus

04. Crush The Tyrants

05. Strongest Of The Strong

06. Become Immortal

07. Conquer And Destroy

08. Midnight Sun

09. Demonic Future

10. Pride Comes Before The Fall

11. Dying Planet

Germany's enduring thrash metal machine KREATOR has been back in the saddle writing top notch, timeless thrash with its last couple of releases, 2017's "Gods of Violence" and 2012's "Phantom Antichrist", reflecting both the genre's roots and an updated approach. "Gods of Violence", in particular, is one of the band's best releases in the last 20 years. Now, closing the longest gap between studio albums in its career, KREATOR return with "Hate Über Allies", a more potent expression of what they've been doing the last decade, but one that also highlights the band's inevitable growth and maturity.

"Hate Über Allies" is also the German band's first album to feature bassist Frédéric Leclercq, ex-DRAGONFORCE, who replaced Christian "Speesy" Giesler in 2019. Giesler had been KREATOR's longest standing bassist, having served the band for a quarter century. The injection of new blood may have lent itself toward KREATOR mainman Mille Petrozza's intent to create a more aggressive album. Look no further than the title track for proof. "Hate Über Allies" might not be as vitriolic or memorable as the band's crowning jewel, "Pleasure to Kill", nor should anyone expect for it to be, but it is the best that one could imagine and hope for in a pummeling release from the Teutonic thrashers this deep into their career.

"Hate Über Allies" finds KREATOR continuing to spread their wings and take chances, and as they've aged, they've learned to do so comfortably and within reason. The intro for "Hate Über Allies", for instance, is "Sergio Corbucci Is Dead", a tasteful tip of the hat to the famed spaghetti western producer on a track that's centered around the style's characteristic guitar work. An even bolder move surfaces later in the album with "Midnight Sun", a track that follows KREATOR's most accessible side and showcases the soothing melodic vocals of German indie pop artist Sofia Portanet, employed ironically during the song's most aggressive metal sounding portions.

KREATOR's most desired quality is blistering thrash metal mayhem. "Hate Über Allies" is front loaded with KREATOR's thrashier side on the aforementioned title track as well as "Killer Of Jesus", and later on songs like "Demonic Future" and "Pride Comes Before The Fall". "Strongest Of The Strong"'s mid-tempo bashing and "Dying Planet" also stand out due to the songs' hook-laden nature and their undeniable classic metal energy. An 11-song album can't be expected to be without fat, and with "Hate Über Allies", "Become Immortal" proves to be the ugly stepchild.

KREATOR is still important for a reason. While the legendary band could essentially cash-in with rehashed, unimaginative throwbacks, they instead continue to seek new creative heights. "Hate Über Allies" is a slab of solid thrash metal that finds the metal juggernaut steamrolling forward. KREATOR sound as confident and strong as ever, and, thankfully, it doesn't seem likely that they'll be calling it a day any time soon.